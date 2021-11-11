Inside Qatar's Bin Jelmood House: The First Slavery Museum In The Arab World

Democracy has been a challenge for the international community ever since the Cold War. Especially in the Middle East, where the conflict and civil war have been deep-rooted, establishing democratic regimes is even more crucial. In 2011, the Middle East faced the Arab uprisings, originating from Tunisia, against the democratic government of President Zein El Abidine Ben Ali, who had been in power for more than 23 years. The core agenda of the protests against him were to focus on the failures of the government to provide the basic needs for the citizens. The uprisings soon spread across the region and led to the event called Arab Spring. The anticipation had been that, after the Arab Spring, the democracy challenges in the Middle East would be sorted out. However, the failed states have increased in number where democracy is not an appropriate option.

