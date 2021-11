Forged in the crucible of the Pyre’s flames as the embodiment of all that persists, Azaan the Eternal has existed to see countless reigns rise and fall. He keeps a watchful eye on the Realm — an ever present guardian whose sole mission is to keep the Realm free from the pervasive Abyssal influence. Not to be confused with a merciful and sympathetic overseer, Azaan is neither friend nor foe & his judgement will consume all who dare stand in his path.

