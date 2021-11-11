CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

The Breakfast Buffet At Abele’s Family Restaurant In North Carolina Is A Delicious Road Trip Destination

By Robin Jarvis
 5 days ago

Morganton, North Carolina. If you have never been to this lovely little city in the Catawba River Valley in the Foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, then there’s never a better time than the present. Even though the city has a good-sized population base (more than 16,000 residents) it somehow still manages to feel like a small town.

Cruise in from any direction and find yourself cascading up and down rolling hills throughout the city. And faced with beautiful architecture, like that of the town's prized Railroad Depot Museum (pictured).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvZtl_0ctcXDUw00
Wikipedia/Ron Reiring
Built in 1886, and updated in 1916, the old railroad depot was restored in the early 2000s.

Just up the street on North Carolina 18 you'll find Abele's Family Restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0Ixu_0ctcXDUw00
Google Maps
Another bright spot in a city full of them, Abele's is perfect for a family breakfast, whether you order from the menu or take advantage of the scrumptious options on the all-you-can-eat buffet.

The breakfast bar is open daily and filled with items like eggs, ham, country fried steak, biscuits, bacon, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jx7m0_0ctcXDUw00
Google/Tamara Neal
And the best part? It's very affordable! See the prices right here , and try not to get a ticket getting there as fast as you can to take advantage!

Bring the whole family. Abele's has room for large parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNPm4_0ctcXDUw00
Google/Jana Baker
In fact, if you have a group gathering, there's a room just for it that holds up to 40 people. (Book it in advance to guarantee space.)

Although Abele's is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it's the breakfast that draws in the newcomers and return visitors alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPtSR_0ctcXDUw00
TripAdvisor/SeeHenry
Afterall, breakfast is the cornerstone of every day. And a GOOD breakfast bar is hard to come by these days!

But, if you're coming for lunch or dinner, you surely won't be disappointed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgogT_0ctcXDUw00
Google/Jonathan Withers
And for dessert, order from the ice cream shop. Two and three-scoop sundaes, milkshakes, and more are available. What a way to top off a meal!

On your way out, be sure to walk through the candy store at the register. Treats for the road are always a pleasure!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oNti_0ctcXDUw00
Google/Texan House

Abele’s Family Restaurant is currently open seven days a week. For the most up-to-date hours of operation, see this link on the official website .

While you’re in Morganton, take a little drive over to one of the most fun apple orchards in the state: Apple Hill !

The post The Breakfast Buffet At Abele’s Family Restaurant In North Carolina Is A Delicious Road Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 12

Kiyoko Wilkinson
5d ago

there food is great and worth the drive . they are pet friendly as well . which is another good reason to go there on a weekend while out traveling with your family all members are welcome . they bring out a water bowl and some dog biscuits for your doggies while you're eating . anyone who is nice to my dog and can make kale taste (I normally don't like the stuff . )good is a winner in my book . lunch buffet is just as good as the breakfast buffet is for anyone wondering , or late sleepers . 😁🤝🏼

Reply
2
