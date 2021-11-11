The Breakfast Buffet At Abele’s Family Restaurant In North Carolina Is A Delicious Road Trip Destination

Morganton, North Carolina. If you have never been to this lovely little city in the Catawba River Valley in the Foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, then there’s never a better time than the present. Even though the city has a good-sized population base (more than 16,000 residents) it somehow still manages to feel like a small town.

Cruise in from any direction and find yourself cascading up and down rolling hills throughout the city. And faced with beautiful architecture, like that of the town's prized Railroad Depot Museum (pictured).

Just up the street on North Carolina 18 you'll find Abele's Family Restaurant.

The breakfast bar is open daily and filled with items like eggs, ham, country fried steak, biscuits, bacon, and more.

Bring the whole family. Abele's has room for large parties.

Although Abele's is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it's the breakfast that draws in the newcomers and return visitors alike.

But, if you're coming for lunch or dinner, you surely won't be disappointed.

On your way out, be sure to walk through the candy store at the register. Treats for the road are always a pleasure!

Built in 1886, and updated in 1916, the old railroad depot was restored in the early 2000s.Another bright spot in a city full of them, Abele's is perfect for a family breakfast, whether you order from the menu or take advantage of the scrumptious options on the all-you-can-eat buffet.And the best part? It's very affordable! See the prices right here , and try not to get a ticket getting there as fast as you can to take advantage!In fact, if you have a group gathering, there's a room just for it that holds up to 40 people. (Book it in advance to guarantee space.)Afterall, breakfast is the cornerstone of every day. And a GOOD breakfast bar is hard to come by these days!And for dessert, order from the ice cream shop. Two and three-scoop sundaes, milkshakes, and more are available. What a way to top off a meal!

Abele’s Family Restaurant is currently open seven days a week. For the most up-to-date hours of operation, see this link on the official website .

While you’re in Morganton, take a little drive over to one of the most fun apple orchards in the state: Apple Hill !

