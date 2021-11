If you are seeking fair and balanced reporting, your best bet is Fox. That is, if you happen to be in Turkey and can tune into the local Fox network. In his two decades in power, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been strategic about silencing his critics. First came the hefty tax fines on Turkey’s top media conglomerate in 2009, then the pressure on other media holdings. During the massive urban uprising in Istanbul in 2013, the CNN Turk channel famously broadcast a documentary on penguins instead. Over the years, the country’s top media outlets have changed their editorial tune or have been bought up by Erdogan’s cronies, who subsequently sacked anchors, editors or critical voices.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 3 HOURS AGO