Virginia State

Virginia Mother Shot to Death; Suspect Turns Himself in

 5 days ago

crime scene in Portsmouth

On Tuesday night, a woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Pearl Street in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Auriel McLaurin. The suspect was not on the scene when officers arrived, but investigators soon identified Ryan Darel Winfield, 27, as a person of interest and a BOLO was sent out.

Winfield turned himself in on Thursday. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting in commission of a felony.

Ryan Darel Winfield

He is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.

“I don’t understand people… How they can do such a terrible thing and keep on living like it’s OK?” Shana Burnell, McLaurin’s friend, told WAVY. “That’s disrespectful. That person, to even want to take such a sweet soul, it doesn’t matter what goes on or what caused it. We don’t know, but it’s nothing a simple conversation couldn’t have solved,” Burnell said.

Burnell also revealed that McLaurin was a mother to several children. “She was a good mom. She took care of them, obviously. Her kids were her main priority, her main responsibility,” she said.

Shine My Crown

Ohio Woman Fatally Shot By Fiancé in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Police the shooting deaths of a woman and man found inside a home in Zanesville, Ohio. Authorities are reportedly investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide. According to Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury, Brittany Dobbs, 21 and Wesley Sanders, 41, were both found dead at the scene. Both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Sanders was the one who pulled the trigger on Dobbs before turning the gun on himself.
OHIO STATE
Shine My Crown

72-Year-Old Black Woman in Maryland Found Hanging From Tree

In Annapolis, Maryland, a community has been left stunned after a 72-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree. The police report says that officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Belle Drive after being spotted by school children. The call-in was for an "unattended death." When officers arrived, they discovered the deceased. However, police say that the death "does not appear to be criminal in nature."
MARYLAND STATE
Shine My Crown

Virginia Man Finally Confesses to Murdering His Girlfriend and Their Two Infants Over a 12-Month Period

A Virginia man pleaded guilty to the murders of his girlfriend and their two infant children. The three murders occurred over the course of a year. On Monday, DuWayne Warren, 27, confessed to murdering his three-month-old daughter, Evonne, in late 2019. An autopsy conducted by the Norfolk Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) noted that the infant "died under suspicious circumstances," and that the cause of death was most "suspected asphyxia."
VIRGINIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Two-Year-Old Majestee Hale Fatally Shot in Harvey, Illinois

A family from Harvey, Illinois, has been left devastated after a two-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head. On Thursday night, Harvey police were called to 153rd Street and Lexington Avenue. Police have released very few details to the public but have confirmed that Majestee was not the victim of a drive-by, adding that the shooting "was contained to the house."
HARVEY, IL
Shine My Crown

