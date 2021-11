The payment pause on federally-backed student loans has been helpful to millions of borrowers across the country, but one company has been hit substantially by the moratorium. After the payment pause was first announced, "our student loan business got cut in more than half," SoFi CEO Anthony Noto told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "It was our largest business, it was our oldest business ... that business has been running at about 50% of the pre-COVID volume for the last 20 months."

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO