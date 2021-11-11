Area high school football player of the year nominees

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
The Baylor student section trolled Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler and Lincoln Riley in spectacular fashion just moments ago. Williams played terribly on Saturday afternoon against the 13th-ranked Bears. And the Baylor student section let him hear it. Baylor fans started chanting “we want Spen-cer” in the midst of Williams’ horrendous...
The high school football postseason picture came into clearer focus Friday night as area teams concluded the regular season. Chancellor, Colonial Forge, Culpeper, James Monroe, King George, Louisa, Massaponax, Mountain View, James Monroe, Orange and Riverbend all locked up spots in the VHSL region quarterfinals that begin on Friday. The...
Mona Shores and Caledonia Division 2 district championship game — MUSKEGON – It’s time to add some hardware to some local trophy cases. As the clock hits zero on some team’s seasons and other teams celebrate keeping their seasons alive, we’ve got you covered with finals scores for all the Muskegon-area high school football teams that competed in tonight’s district championship games.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.-Tuesday, Utah State senior defensive end Nick Heninger and Utah freshman linebacker Karene Reid were nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy Tuesday. This award is annually bestowed upon the most outstanding player in FBS college football to begin a career as a walk-on and show outstanding performance on the field.
In the world of ever-evolving college football coaching rumors, the latest suggests LSU might make a run after Lincoln Riley. The Tigers have plenty to offer. And while Oklahoma’s one of the best jobs in college football, LSU is even better. Reporters pressed Riley on the matter during media availability...
MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls are creating a little March madness in November. The Wildcats played games on Monday and Tuesday, and in three of the four contests, the games went down to the wire. On Monday, Marmaton Valley’s A team eked out a 20-19 win over visiting...
UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley’s Junior High basketball team set its sights on Uniontown on Tuesday night. The Wildcats split a pair of games. The A team won 27-24. The Wildcats trailed 19-16 at the half. A stellar second half turned the game around and gave the victory to the Wildcats.
MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams hosted Southeast Middle School from Cherokee on Thursday night. Marmaton Valley was winless on the night. The boys B team lost 22-17, the boys A team lost 28-26. The girls B team lost 28-8, the girls A team lost 27-10. The boys B team trailed 11-5 at the half. The Wildcats tried to mount a charge but Southeast was too much for them. Shots fell for Southeast that Marmaton Valley just couldn’t seem to hit.
COLONY — There were a lot of good offensive seasons on the gridiron locally. One topped them all. Crest High School running back Holden Barker was one of two players in Kansas to top the 2,000-rushing yard mark this season. Barker ran for 2,071 yards and 36 touchdowns. “It all...
CARBONDALE — Iola Middle School competed in the Pioneer League wrestling meet on Thursday at Santa Fe Trail Middle School in Carbondale. Three IMS seventh-grade wrestlers were crowned Pioneer League champions. IMS also won two junior varsity weight class brackets. “The team came together this week, sacrificing personal gains so...
Iola Middle School hosted the Iola Wrestling Invitational on Tuesday. IMS took first place in the team competition. Humboldt Middle School finished seventh in the eight-team field. “The team has improved a lot since our first tournament a week ago,” said IMS head coach Jason Bates. “For many of them,...
MORAN — Crest Middle School’s boys basketball teams picked up a pair of wins Monday at Marmaton Valley Junior High. In A team play, Crest rolled to a 51-27 victory. Crest’s B team defeated MV, 25-12. “We were not ready to play,” Marmaton Valley head coach Byron Marshall said of...
With Washington currently holding the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, the last thing in the world they should do, is draft University of Pittsburgh quarterback (QB) Kenny Pickett. On November 3rd, I put a fifth-round grade on Pickett (click here to see the article). The most dangerous thing...
