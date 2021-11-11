Area high school football player of the year nominees

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams hosted Southeast Middle School from Cherokee on Thursday night. Marmaton Valley was winless on the night. The boys B team lost 22-17, the boys A team lost 28-26. The girls B team lost 28-8, the girls A team lost 27-10. The boys B team trailed 11-5 at the half. The Wildcats tried to mount a charge but Southeast was too much for them. Shots fell for Southeast that Marmaton Valley just couldn’t seem to hit.

