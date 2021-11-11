Kearis Jackson claps back at Georgia passing offense critics

Kearis Jackson Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson (10) Athens, Georgia - April 20, 2019: Sanford Stadium, Spring Football Practice for the University of Georgia. Final score UGA Red Team 22, UGA black Team 17.(Photo by Steve Limentani) (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos)

Kearis Jackson knows what people are saying about the Georgia offense. That it’s too much man ball and with Stetson Bennett running things, the offense lacks the ability to stretch the field and score with the best teams in the sport.

“I know that many people do not look at this receiver corps as an explosive group, but at the same time, you can check the stats, check the numbers,” Jackson said. “We are just as explosive as any other team out there. We just love and enjoy playing football.”

To Jackson’s point, Georgia averages 38.4 points per game, good for second in the SEC. It’s actually just ahead of a Tennessee offense that has been pretty consistently praised this week.

Going even deeper into the numbers, Georgia actually has displayed a vertical passing attack. The Bulldogs have 36 passing plays of 20-yards or more. Once again, that is more than that of Tennessee. And Bennett ranks second in the country in terms of yards per attempt at 11.8.

