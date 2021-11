One of the Knicks‘ most valuable players is veteran point guard Derrick Rose. After being acquired from the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline last season, Rose has carved out an important role with the second team. Despite the front office bringing in Kemba Walker to serve as the starter, Rose immediately took a backseat and handed the starting job to Kemba, who has been inconsistent this season.

