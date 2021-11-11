Livestock, Poultry, Egg Groups Weight in on EPA Pesticide Restrictions

Livestock, Dairy & Poultry Outlook (November) Beef exports as a share of production are expected to fall slightly from 12.4 percent in 2021 to 12.1 percent in 2022. Both production and exports of beef are expected to decrease from 2021 to 2022. The share of U.S. pork production exported is expected to increase from 26.0 to 26.8 percent from 2021 to 2022, as production is forecast to decline slightly in 2022 while exports increase by about 3 percent year over year. In 2021, broiler exports are expected to account for 16.8 percent of domestic production. In 2022, this share is forecast to decline slightly to 16.5 percent, as production is forecast to increase by about 1 percent and exports are forecast to decline by about 1 percent year over year. Turkey exports as a share of production are forecast at 10.0 percent in 2021 and 10.1 in 2022; both production and exports are forecast to increase slightly from 2021 to 2022. Egg and egg product exports in 2021 are expected to be 5.2 percent of table egg production. In 2022, this share is forecast to decrease slightly to 4.6 percent as exports return to more typical levels and production increases by about 1 percent year over year. Dairy exports on a skim-solids milk-equivalent basis are expected to account for 22.7 percent of milk production in both 2021 and 2022, as both production and exports are forecast to increase by about 1 percent year over year.

