Marlboro County, SC

Officials: South Carolina man shot, killed after rifle falls on porch; woman charged

By Kevin Accettulla
cbs17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies arrested a woman after a gun went off and killed a man,...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 8

Terry Pride
5d ago

How do you charge someone for killing someone when it’s an accident that’s crazy to me y’all need to get it together y’all do want y’all want to but remember y’all have to go before GOD one day

Reply(1)
12
Mary Young
5d ago

there's more to this incident why charge someone when it was an accident

Reply
13
Darrell Roberts
4d ago

Guns don't just go off by accident, it's called negligence. Anyone who accepts the responsibility of a weapon should take full responsibility of that weapon.

Reply
2
