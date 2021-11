STONECREST, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Allegations that Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary stole COVID-19 relief funds are now playing out in federal court. A bookkeeper is also facing charges in the case. Residents and a state lawmaker say red flags regarding the situation were there from the beginning. Several Stonecrest residents, including Faye Coffield, have said the federal charges against Lary come as no surprise. “We were going to do business with him when he was in charge of one of our arts establishments. We had problems with him then,” she recalled while reflecting on a time before the city was...

