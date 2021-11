The U.S. Department of Agriculture seems confused in its November crop report released this week. While it hiked soybean yields in October, it reversed course in November and dropped yields 0.3 bushels per acre from October, fully 0.7 bushels per acre below trader's expectations. Soybeans promptly rose nearly 40 cents within minutes of the report, going from nearly 10 cents lower to more than 30 cents higher on the day Tuesday. That in spite of a 20 million-bushel hike in soybean ending stocks from October, although 20 million bushels smaller than trader's expected to a comfortable 340 million bushels.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO