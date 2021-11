New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau dismissed the notion that his starters need more time to gel after Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. "You know what they say: when it's 10 games, you say you need 20. When you get to 20, you say 30. And you get to 30, you say 40. And then before you know it, the season's over. So it's a bunch of bullshit," Thibodeau said postgame.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO