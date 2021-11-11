CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kittle, Andrews lead Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
MIAMI, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and Mike Gesicki lead my Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021.

Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Pat Freiermuth and Dallas Goedert round out my Top 10 options for Week 10. Tyler Conklin and Gerald Everett are among my low-end tight end streamers.

Tight ends from the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and New York Giants are among the players who should be out of your starting lineup, as those teams serve Week 10 byes.

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on a bye or injured, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Look for players with great matchups on a weekly basis if you didn't draft an elite option. I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

All-Pro tight end George Kittle returned from a three-game injury absence and went off for 101 yards and a score in Week 9 for the San Francisco 49ers.

I expect the veteran to retain elite TE1 value for the rest of the season. Kittle is my top fantasy football tight end this week for a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to tight ends through nine weeks. They also allowed touchdowns to tight ends in each of their last two games.

Look for the 49ers to pepper Kittle with targets in this Monday Night Football matchup. I expect 10 catches for another 100 yards and a score from Kittle.

Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens battle the Miami Dolphins on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends through nine weeks.

Andrews, my No. 2 fantasy football tight end for Week 10, received 36 targets over his last four games.

Look for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to target his big tight end at least 10 times in this Thursday Night Football matchup. I expect Andrews to total at least 80 yards and find the end zone.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is another must-start TE1. Gesicki only scored twice in his first nine games this season, but should be productive Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Gesicki ranks third among tight ends in fantasy points per game over his last four appearances. He ranks fourth among tight ends in targets.

I expect the Dolphins tight end to make at least six catches and total 75 yards and a score. He is my No. 5 option.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is my No. 9 option for Week 10, but should only be in your lineup if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Freiermuth scored in each of his last two appearances. He hauled in five catches for 43 yards and two scores in Week 9.

On Sunday, the Steelers face the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed six catches for 72 yards in Week 9 to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

I expect Freiermuth to total at least 50 yards and he should get several chances to score in a Steelers blowout victory.

LONGSHOTS

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin is a worthy TE1 streamer if you are in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting the position. Conklin, my No. 14 option, received caught five of seven targets in each of his last two games.

He gained at least 45 yards in each of his last three games. Conklin scored just once in his first eight games this season, but should get another chance to find the end zone Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert each finding the end zone at least three times. Conklin should total at least 50 yards in addition to his second touchdown this season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to return in Week 10. That should increase the fantasy football stock of all Seahawks pass catchers, including tight end Gerald Everett.

Everett wasn't targeted much through the first half of the season, but should see looks in the red zone against the Green Bay Packers.

I expect this game to be another shootout. Everett is my No. 17 play and is a touchdown-or-bust option. He should only be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at MIA

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at LVR

4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

5. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. BAL

6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at DAL

7. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at PIT

8. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. PHI

9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DET

10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at DEN

11. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. TB

12. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. ATL

13. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

14. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings at LAC

15. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

16. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at SF

17. Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks at GB

18. Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

19. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. CLE

20. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at NE

This week in the National Football League

