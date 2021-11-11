Lacework Strengthens Data-Driven Cloud Security Platform with Acquisition of Infrastructure as Code Company Soluble

Bob Sutor, the chief quantum exponent at IBM, joined Cheddar to break down what the tech giant's new 127 qubit quantum processor, dubbed Eagle, will mean for computing. "We've broken through the way to scale these quantum devices to be bigger and bigger and therefore to be more useful," he explained. According to Sutor, quantum computing breakthroughs will provide faster or entirely novel solutions to complex, real-world problems in medicine, the creation of new materials, and even optimizing financial services.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 HOURS AGO