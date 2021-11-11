CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacework Strengthens Data-Driven Cloud Security Platform with Acquisition of Infrastructure as Code Company Soluble

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Addition of Soluble Introduces New DevSecOps Capabilities, Lacework Customers Empowered with New Innovations that Enable Both Agent and Agentless Visibility to Detect and Protect All Major Hyperscale Cloud Providers. Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, announced the acquisition of Soluble, a scalable cloud infrastructure management company.

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Staffbase Releases New Integrations to Bring the Best of Internal Comms Tech to Microsoft 365®

One multi-channel internal comms platform provides more control, reach, and insights, adding value to employee comms for Microsoft 365 users. Staffbase, a leading provider of digital solutions for internal communications, announces Staffbase 365, a new package providing seamless integrations between Microsoft 365 and the Staffbase internal comms (IC) platform. Marketing...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Solutions Rebrands as a Metaverse Company

“ARitize” New Naming For Its Suite Of Augmented Reality Solutions. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is excited to announce that the Company is rebranding as “Nextech AR Solutions, A Metaverse Company.” Additionally, all of its augmented reality products will use the “Aritize” naming convention. The Company’s website and marketing materials will progressively roll-out these branding and logo changes. The word “ARitize” will become the new term when referring to the transformation from 2D into 3D augmented reality and the Metaverse.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

CHT, Viettel Team Up on IoT, AI, Big Data, Cyber Security & Cloud-Network Convergence

Chunghwa Telecom has announced that Viettel-CHT, the currently largest DC and Cloud computing service provider in Vietnam, has signed a contract with Chunghwa Telecom as its public cloud service partner to facilitate the public cloud services and cloud based applications in Vietnam. Both parties had agreed upon a tighter partnership,...
WORLD
Cheddar News

IBM Quantum Computing Breakthrough Could Bring New Health, Finance Solutions

Bob Sutor, the chief quantum exponent at IBM, joined Cheddar to break down what the tech giant's new 127 qubit quantum processor, dubbed Eagle, will mean for computing. "We've broken through the way to scale these quantum devices to be bigger and bigger and therefore to be more useful," he explained. According to Sutor, quantum computing breakthroughs will provide faster or entirely novel solutions to complex, real-world problems in medicine, the creation of new materials, and even optimizing financial services.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Alteryx Now Available in AWS Marketplace

AWS Customers Worldwide Now Gain Ability to Accelerate Data-Driven Business Outcomes Through Self-Service Analytics and Data Science. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation company, today announced that the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform is now available in the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of third-party offerings that makes it easy for customers to purchase and deploy software and services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers can take advantage of Alteryx’s unified platform, including Alteryx Designer and Alteryx Server, to automate complex analytics and accelerate digital transformation while streamlining procurement and consolidating billing.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Prevision.io Launches First Pay-As-You-Go AI Management Platform to Make AI Accessible to All Companies

Launching on Google Cloud, Prevision.io removes pricing and service barriers to companies implementing machine learning models. Prevision.io has launched a first-of-its-kind AI Management Platform on Google Cloud, enabling companies that have a limited amount of resources and infrastructure the ability to now support robust AI projects. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Infrastructure Components Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development, Investigation, consumption by regional data, Growth by to 2027

Market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and Porter's Five Forces model analysis are among the topics covered in the Cloud Infrastructure Components Market report. The leading players, growth rates, output value, and important locations are all covered in the study. The global industry study includes product specifications and criteria, firm profiles, manufacturing sites, contact information, and revenue. A detailed analysis of the market's most prominent growths is also included in the study.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

OpenBOM™ and VIM Announce AECBOM Data Management and Collaboration Platform for Construction Industry

OpenBOM™ and VIM establish AECBOM partnership to bring an online platform for project information management and collaboration in the architecture and construction industry (AEC) OpenBOM™, a leading SaaS digital network-based global collaborative platform, and VIM, a leading provider of real-time visualization platform for AEC announce the partnership and formation of...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Alluxio to funnel data to apps across hybrid cloud platforms with $50M

San Mateo, California-based Alluxio, a data orchestration platform, today announced that it raised $50 million in an oversubscribed series C funding round led by an unnamed backer with participation from a16z, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. Leveraging the new tranche, Alluxio plans to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of an office in Beijing while bolstering its product development, go-to-market, and engineering operations.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Jotform Apps Launches as a No-Code App Builder

Jotform Apps allows anyone to create mobile apps without coding knowledge. Jotform, the leading online forms SaaS solution, announces Jotform Apps, a no-code app builder for anyone. Jotform Apps is a key tool in the no-code revolution. It allows users to build an app for a business, bundle forms, create...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

D4T4 Solutions Launches Innovative Fraud Data Platform Updates

New features include sense and trace, tamper-proof capabilities for enhanced fraud detection. D4t4 Solutions Plc, a leading innovator in customer data, management, and analytics, announced it has launched the latest version of its behavioral biometrics Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP) with tamper-proof geolocation, enhanced scam prevention, and time series anomaly detection technology.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Palo Alto Networks unveils ML-powered cloud security platform

Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday unveiled a new cloud security offering, its next-generation Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), which taps machine learning to bolster the protection of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and collaboration apps. The company’s next-generation CASB platform will use ML and AI to provide capabilities such as the automatic discovery...
SANTA CLARA, CA
martechseries.com

Marquee eGain Client Bags KM World Reality Award for 2021

EGain Corporation a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, announced that BT Consumer, one of its marquee clients, was selected for the KM Reality Award at the KMWorld Connect Conference 2021. Marketing Technology News: What Can Brands Do to Protect Themselves From Social Media Outages?. Bestowed by KMWorld...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Alluxio Boosts AI/ML Support for Its Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Data Orchestration Platform

Alluxio, the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale workloads, announced the immediate availability of version 2.7 of its Data Orchestration Platform. This new release has led to 5x improved I/O efficiency for Machine Learning (ML) training at significantly lower cost by parallelizing data loading, data preprocessing and training pipelines. Alluxio 2.7 also provides enhanced performance insights and support for open table formats like Apache Hudi and Iceberg to more easily scale access to data lakes for faster Presto and Spark-based analytics.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

VideoByte and IRIS.TV Partner to Bring Enhanced Contextual Enablement to CTV

VideoByte customers are now the first directly IRIS-enabled™ users for video-level contextual targeting. IRIS.TV, the leading video data platform, and VideoByte, the leading provider of global best-in-class Connected TV (CTV) advertising technology, announced that they are partnering to bring video-level contextual enablement to CTV through VideoByte’s platform. This anticipated new...
NFL
martechseries.com

MoneyLion Acquires Leading Creator Network and Content Platform, MALKA Media

Accelerates MoneyLion’s Ability to Directly Connect to New Audiences and Communities at Scale. Advances Company’s Mission to Educate, Inform and Support Consumers’ Financial Decision Making. MoneyLion Inc. an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, announced that it has acquired MALKA Media Group LLC (“MALKA”), a rapidly growing creator network and content...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Together, Anodot and Rivery Deliver Instant Data Insights to Help Digital Advertisers Optimize Marketing Campaigns

Rivery Data Model Kit for Anodot enables a one-click data model for a single, centralized data management workflow that easily connects with major ad accounts. Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, announced a technology partnership with Rivery, the end-to-end DataOps platform, to help digital advertisers monitor marketing campaign anomalies. The partnership leverages Rivery’s no-code pipelines to push data to Anodot for real-time monitoring.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

UserZoom Expands Footprint in Tech, Financial Services and Healthcare

Company grows over 40% and adds executives from HP and Google. UserZoom, the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), finished 2021 by expanding its footprint in key industry verticals including software, financial services, healthcare, and CPG. The company grew over 40% year-over-year in the first three quarters of 2021 and now has over 950 customers worldwide, including 50% of the Fortune 100 covering major global banks, leading retailers, social media innovators, customer-driven healthcare brands, and software firms.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Business Process Management and Robotic Process Automation Industry Veteran Abhijit Kakhandiki joins the iGrafx Advisory Board

a worldwide leader in digital business transformation and process management, announces that Abhijit Kakhandiki, business process management (BPM) and robotic process automation (RPA) industry veteran, will join iGrafx as a Board Advisor. Mr. Kakhandiki is a seasoned product executive with a proven track record across diverse industries focused on Software as a Service (SaaS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) domains.
SOFTWARE

