COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio legislature is poised to approve new congressional maps this week, with the Senate taking the first steps today. Late Monday, House and Senate Republicans introduced a new joint map that replaces previous competing proposals made by each chamber. The map as designed favors Republicans to win a 12-3 share of Ohio’s congressional seats, according to modeling from Dave’s Redistricting App, a widely-used redistricting site. DRA rates the map as “OK” on compactness, competitiveness and community splitting. It rates “very bad” for political proportionality, worse than the current map, which awards Republicans a 12-4 share.

