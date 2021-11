Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are delicious and a must-buy for any chocolate and peanut butter lovers, and there's actually a scientific reason this combination tastes so good, which partly has to do with the contrasting flavors and textures (via Mic). While Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are creamy and melt in your mouth, if you prefer a crunchy texture and want another way to enjoy Reese's, there's also the Reese's Puffs cereal. This is pretty much an excuse to eat candy for breakfast!

