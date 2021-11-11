CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Abbeville boil water advisory rescinded

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
The boil water advisory for Abbeville has been rescinded.

The advisory was issued for some residents on Tuesday.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

