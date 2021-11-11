CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SuperMac makes its debut from Follow Your Heart

By Keith Nunes
bakingbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – Follow Your Heart, a Danone SA brand, is introducing SuperMac, a vegan, dairy-free take on macaroni and cheese that is formulated with vegetables, beans...

www.bakingbusiness.com

vegnews.com

Follow Your Heart Just Launched Its First Vegan Mac and Cheese. And It’s Loaded With Veggies.

Vegan brand Follow Your Heart (FYH) just launched its first line of boxed vegan mac and cheese at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The new SuperMac vegan mac and cheese line comes in Cheezy Carrot and Creamy Caulifredo varieties. In developing SuperMac, the brand reimagined the popular convenience food with the addition of vegetables such as carrots, butternut squash, and cauliflower, along with navy beans and cashews for a nutrition base.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

Chrome Hearts Debuts High-performance Ski Goggles

Click here to read the full article. Known for its exclusivity, quality handmade craftsmanship and penchant for going against the flow, Chrome Hearts is a brand that remains in constant high-demand. With its uniquely treated sterling silver and chunky gothic look, Chrome Hearts has managed to carve out a space for itself within the fashion industry, attracting a huge celebrity fan base with its most sought after accessories. Fans of the brand and eyewear enthusiasts alike will have a special winter release to look forward to, with the debut of a high-performance snow goggle for skiing and snowboarding, complete with dual...
LIFESTYLE
Off the Strip

Superfrico Makes Its Debut with ‘Italian American Psychedelic’ Menu and Cocktails

Discover Superfrico’s multitude of interconnected, imaginatively themed bars, lounges and dining rooms. We’ve seen what Spiegelworld can do with a variety show, at last we’re seeing what it can do with a restaurant. The producers behind “Atomic Saloon,” “OPIUM,” and “Absinthe” have unveiled their first dining and cocktail concept, Superfrico, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and the menu is something to behold.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bakingbusiness.com

Top three stories from Baking & Snack's November issue

Hi, I’m Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack magazine. I’m so excited to share with you our November issue, which you can read online now. I’m so proud of the stories we’ve brought you this month, so let’s take a look at some of my favorites. First, I had...
FOOD & DRINKS
bakingbusiness.com

Startup highlights whole-food plant-based wraps

CHICAGO — Food technology startups are capturing the attention of venture capitalists, but longtime investor Tyler Mayoras is banking on beans. Last year, he launched the plant-based brand Cool Beans as a whole-food option in a marketplace packed with what he deemed “vegan junk food.” He had adopted a plant-based diet several years earlier for environmental reasons and reaped significant health benefits, but simply eliminating meat, dairy and eggs wasn’t enough.
RECIPES
sgmagazine.com

Artisan Champagne producer Vilmart & Cie makes its debut in Singapore

Now considered one of the best Grower Champagne producers around, artisan Champagne label Vilmart & Cie has landed in Singapore, introducing its heritage and impeccable taste to avid bubbly lovers. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the launch is also made possible thanks to distributor Malt & Wine...
FOOD & DRINKS
