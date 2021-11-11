SuperMac makes its debut from Follow Your Heart

The Living Desert admission is $27.95 adult $25.95 senior, and $17.95 children ages 3 to 12. WONDROUS ANIMALS, those noble and inspiring earthlings that have so much grace and goodness to convey? You never know when you might encounter such a super-cool critter, the kind of animal that can prompt you to see the world with fresh eyes. You might behold a beastie that moves you while out on a close-to-home hike, or at the beach, or calling upon an animal park that keeps conservation at the heart of its mission. And if you happen to call upon The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, starting on Nov. 12, 2021, you'll encounter some awesome earthlings, the black rhinos. For a brand-new habitat is debuting that day, one that is devoted to celebrating "many of Africa's iconic species," animals that include antelopes, cape vultures, and naked mole rats, too.

