Truck drivers fear that President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate will further exacerbate the supply chain crisis and cause snarls going into 2022. The trucking industry issued new warnings after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released guidance Thursday on the mandates after much anticipation. All companies with more than 100 employees will be required to have their workers vaccinated or provide proof of weekly negative COVID-19 tests. Additionally, all businesses that have contracts with the federal government, no matter the size, will also have to adhere to the vaccine mandate, although they don't have a testing option.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO