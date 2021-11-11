CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panera Brands plans to go public, partners with SPAC company

By Jeff Gelski
bakingbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS —Panera Brands, Inc. plans to file a statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on a proposed initial public offering of its common stock, the St. Louis-based company announced Nov. 9. The same day it was announced USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored...

www.bakingbusiness.com

martechseries.com

SoundHound Inc., Global Leader in Voice AI Technology, to Become Publicly Traded Through Proposed Merger With Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.

SoundHound’s independent voice AI platform, built on proprietary natural language technology, enables businesses to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers across 22 languages. Voice AI is projected to be a $160 billion market opportunity and SoundHound is at the forefront of helping brands build differentiated, voice-enabled experiences that grow...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Voice assistant and conversational AI tech startup SoundHound is going public via a $2 billion SPAC deal

We first covered SoundHound back in 2018 when the conversational AI tech startup raised $100 million to drive the adoption and distribution of its Houndify voice AI platform across verticals including automotive, Internet of Things, consumer products, and enterprise apps and services. Since then SoundHound has grown exponentially and expanded its footprint into China and Europe.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Restaurant Brands adds sandwich chain

TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International Inc. is acquiring Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., parent company of Firehouse Subs, for $1 billion in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close in the coming months and subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Founded in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters...
FOOD & DRINKS
Danny Meyer
Boardroom Alpha

Lucid (LCID) Eclipses Ford, SoundHound Going Public via Archimedes Tech SPAC (ATSPT)

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Electric Vehicles (EVs) are once again all the rage in recent weeks as the mega-IPO of Rivian (RIVN), continued Tesla (TSLA) conversation/drama, and (most recently) Lucid Motors (LCID) have dominated financial news. Lucid was one of the original beneficiaries of the SPAC mania of 2020/2021, having...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Hearthside Foods reaches deal for Weston’s ambient assets

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. – Hearthside Foods Solutions, LLC. has signed an agreement to acquire the ambient assets, which includes the cookies, crackers, cones and wafers division of Weston Foods, Toronto, for C$370 million ($296 million). The acquisition includes six bakeries in North America. The six plants are in North Sioux...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Rademaker USA hires Bert Vanmiddelem

HUDSON, OH. — Rademaker USA, LLC., has expanded its sales force with the hiring of Bert Vanmiddelem as the company’s Canadian sales director. “We’re excited to have Bert join the Rademaker team,” said Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales and marketing, Rademaker USA. “Rademaker is committed to its customers in the Canadian market, and Bert will help the company support these customers and strengthen Rademaker’s commitment to the market.”
BUSINESS
legalsportsreport.com

Why Is Wynn Interactive No Longer Going Public Via SPAC?

Wynn Interactive is no longer going public as the company pivots its US sports betting strategy. The online gaming arm of Wynn Resorts was due to list via a SPAC deal announced back in May. However, Wynn announced Friday that the deal with Austerlitz Acquisition Corp has been terminated. Why...
GAMBLING
bizwest.com

SPAC shareholders to vote next month on Solid Power go-public move

LOUISVILLE — Solid Power Inc., the Louisville-based developer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, could be approved to go public as early as next month. November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
LOUISVILLE, CO
bakingbusiness.com

Baking products brand raises $1.5 million

NEW YORK — Supernatural, a maker of plant-based baking ingredients, has completed a $1.5 million seed round. Founder Carmel Hagen plans to use the proceeds to support retail, foodservice and direct-to-consumer expansion. The four-year-old company offers a portfolio of sprinkles, food colors and rainbow chips that are free of artificial...
BUSINESS
fsrmagazine.com

Presto to Go Public with $1 Billion SPAC Merger

Restaurant tech company Presto announced Wednesday that it will go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. The merger has a pro forma equity value of about $1 billion. Presto is a company that provides AI-powered touch, vision, and voice technology intended to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Gett Nears $1.1B SPAC Merger To Go Public

Corporate-transportation platform Gett is nearing a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger worth $1.1 billion with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF), the Wall Street Journal reports. Gett now aims to streamline the company’s ride-hailing, taxi, and limousine booking options worldwide into one platform to save customers time and money. It...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Brivo to go public via SPAC at $808M valuation

Once the merger closes in early 2022, the combined company will operate as Brivo and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BRVS.”. Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo, will lead the combined company. Brivo was founded in 1999 and...
BUSINESS
financialbuzz.com

USHG Acquisition Corp. to Become Cornerstone Partner with Panera Brands

Sponsored by an affiliate of Union Square Hospitality Group, LLC, USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) including Panera Brands, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels have reported signature on an agreement where HUGS will become a cornerstone partner with Panera Brands. Danny Meyer plans to invest directly in Panera Brands at time of the previously announced Panera Brands IPO and become Lead Independent Director of Panera Brands’ board following completion of the IPO. The close of the transaction will take place after the completion of the Panera Brands IPO, which will go through a customary IPO process with approval of HUGS shareholders. Danny Meyer, Chairman of HUGS and founder of Union Square Hospitality Group said, “Under CEO Niren Chaudhary’s leadership, Panera Brands embodies values consistent with HUGS and our Enlightened Hospitality roots, demonstrating that shareholder success is dependent on and driven by an employee-first stakeholder culture. Importantly, Panera Brands meets our investment criteria to combine with a purpose-driven business that is scalable and built for the long-term; a market leader whose greatest strength is its talent and heart; a company where people love to work and with which customers, suppliers and partners love doing business. We are excited to partner with Panera Brands alongside JAB.”
BUSINESS

