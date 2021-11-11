Panera Brands plans to go public, partners with SPAC company

Sponsored by an affiliate of Union Square Hospitality Group, LLC, USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) including Panera Brands, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels have reported signature on an agreement where HUGS will become a cornerstone partner with Panera Brands. Danny Meyer plans to invest directly in Panera Brands at time of the previously announced Panera Brands IPO and become Lead Independent Director of Panera Brands’ board following completion of the IPO. The close of the transaction will take place after the completion of the Panera Brands IPO, which will go through a customary IPO process with approval of HUGS shareholders. Danny Meyer, Chairman of HUGS and founder of Union Square Hospitality Group said, “Under CEO Niren Chaudhary’s leadership, Panera Brands embodies values consistent with HUGS and our Enlightened Hospitality roots, demonstrating that shareholder success is dependent on and driven by an employee-first stakeholder culture. Importantly, Panera Brands meets our investment criteria to combine with a purpose-driven business that is scalable and built for the long-term; a market leader whose greatest strength is its talent and heart; a company where people love to work and with which customers, suppliers and partners love doing business. We are excited to partner with Panera Brands alongside JAB.”

