History Matters: Remembering Heroic Women

“Iron Mike” is an outspoken proponent of smoking toad venom, the trendiest—and still illegal in the U.S.—hallucinogenic on the market, according to the New York Post. Speaking to the Post at a psychedelics conference in Miami, Mike Tyson revealed he keeps a nursery of Sonoran Desert toads on his Southern California ranch. The amphibians’ venom, when active, induces a short, mind-altering trip. “I ‘died’ during my first trip,” the ex-boxer, who first tried the drug four years ago, said. “In my trips, I’ve seen that death is beautiful.”
