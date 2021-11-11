CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast

History Matters: Remembering Heroic Women

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott and Aaron remember heroic women of history:...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
creightonian.com

Student-written play 'Razor Women' sells out, telling a forgotten history

“Razor Women,” which ran Sept. 16-19, takes place in Sydney, Australia in the 1930s. The show is a historical drama that follows six real-life women and how their paths cross: two mob bosses, a police officer, two sex workers and a reporter. “Razor Women” is a fully student-run production written...
THEATER & DANCE
chapelboro.com

UNC Alumni Premiere Their Movie Musical, Dreaming of an Oscar

Three years ago, a team of UNC students set out on a mission: win an Oscar. By creating an original movie musical, the team could potentially activate an obscure category no one has won in more than two decades. Now that film is making its North Carolina premiere November 13 at the Varsity Theater on Franklin Street.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Matters
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Julia Stamey and Jackson Campbell for ‘Fix’

Ahead of the North Carolina premiere of “Fix,” an indie musical film created and shot in Chapel Hill, co-producer Julia Stamey and actor Jackson Campbell join 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to share more about the movie. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Day

History Matters: Thankfully, a more complete story of Thanksgiving is emerging

Ever since 1621, November in our country has been viewed as a month of thankfulness and reflection. As time passed, our farming ancestors would yearly offer up thankful appreciation for their bountiful harvests. Many an unofficial Thanksgiving Day would be celebrated, but it would take President Abraham Lincoln, during the dark days of our Civil War in 1863, to officially proclaim the last Thursday of this month a national holiday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
Tahlequah Daily Press

Book talk focuses on women who changed history

Tahlequah's new bookstore featured a talk and signing for Saturday to focus on historical contributions of women, to activist movements that created progress in the American West. "This Land is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s" is a book edited by Sarah Eppler Janda and...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Mike Tyson ‘Died’ Tripping on Psychedelic Toad Venom—and It Changed His Life

“Iron Mike” is an outspoken proponent of smoking toad venom, the trendiest—and still illegal in the U.S.—hallucinogenic on the market, according to the New York Post. Speaking to the Post at a psychedelics conference in Miami, Mike Tyson revealed he keeps a nursery of Sonoran Desert toads on his Southern California ranch. The amphibians’ venom, when active, induces a short, mind-altering trip. “I ‘died’ during my first trip,” the ex-boxer, who first tried the drug four years ago, said. “In my trips, I’ve seen that death is beautiful.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy