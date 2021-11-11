Task Force Conducts Search Warrant at 2200 Block of Pecan Street in Texarkana, Arkansas

Texarkana Arkansas Police

Texarkana, AR: On the 9th day of November 2021, members of the Bi-State 8th South District Drug Task Force in partnership with the FBI and Homeland Security conducted a narcotics search warrant in the 2200 block of Pecan Street. The search warrant was in reference to an ongoing investigation which led to the seizure of 1.49 lbs of suspected Methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of suspected cocaine, two assault style rifles and one handgun, approximately $14,000.00 is cash, three vehicles and drug paraphernalia related to the sales and distribution of illicit narcotics.

