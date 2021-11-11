ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan + Shay Deliver Soaring ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed’ From High Above CMA Awards Crowd

By Tricia Despres
 7 days ago
Dan + Shay delivered a soaring rendition of their hit single "I Should Probably Go to Bed" during the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). Standing on a red plus-sign smack dab in the middle of Bridgestone Arena, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney...

