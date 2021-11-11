Rapper Poe Boy K.P. is not only a versatile musician, but also a veteran

Photo courtesy of Kevin Devonte Poe

Kevin Devonte Poe known as Poeboy K.P. is a hip-hop artist from in Gretna, Virginia. A talented music artist and videographer who currently serves in the United States Army, his unique rhymes and flow add fire to his verses. Poeboy K.P.’s Speed Life album is now streaming on all major platforms.

What led you to music?

I found my love for music at an early age. It was a way to relieve stress and speak my mind. Watching my older brother rap and freestyle with his friends really led me to do it as well. I learned how to produce my own music at the age of 13 and have been doing it ever since.

Let’s talk specifically about your latest project. What was the inspiration behind it?

My latest project Speed Life was inspired by the way my life has changed from being raised in a small town. There [weren’t] any opportunities in Gretna, Virginia. I moved away from Virginia to pursue my dreams with music and videography, which never slows down.

Did you rely on faith or your own understanding for this project?

I relied on my own understanding for this project. I pushed myself to finally create my first project and to show people my true talents.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

I tell myself to never give up and always have faith. My son is a big reason for my success because he gives me that extra spark and motivation.

What is next for you ?

My goal is to remain consistent with releasing music. I am currently working on my next project while also growing my videography business, Ice Breaking Films LLC.