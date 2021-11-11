CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

Rapper Poe Boy K.P. is not only a versatile musician, but also a veteran

By @ROMEOINTERNATIONAL1 View Author Posts
rolling out
rolling out
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sfaky_0ctcOtax00
Photo courtesy of Kevin Devonte Poe

Kevin Devonte Poe known as Poeboy K.P. is a hip-hop artist from in Gretna, Virginia. A talented music artist and videographer who currently serves in the United States Army, his unique rhymes and flow add fire to his verses. Poeboy K.P.’s Speed Life album is now streaming on all major platforms.

What led you to music?

I found my love for music at an early age. It was a way to relieve stress and speak my mind. Watching my older brother rap and freestyle with his friends really led me to do it as well. I learned how to produce my own music at the age of 13 and have been doing it ever since.

Let’s talk specifically about your latest project. What was the inspiration behind it?

My latest project Speed Life was inspired by the way my life has changed from being raised in a small town. There [weren’t] any opportunities in Gretna, Virginia. I moved away from Virginia to pursue my dreams with music and videography, which never slows down.

Did you rely on faith or your own understanding for this project?

I relied on my own understanding for this project. I pushed myself to finally create my first project and to show people my true talents.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

I tell myself to never give up and always have faith. My son is a big reason for my success because he gives me that extra spark and motivation.

What is next for you ?

My goal is to remain consistent with releasing music. I am currently working on my next project while also growing my videography business, Ice Breaking Films LLC.

Comments / 1

Related
rolling out

Iconic street artist Big Sleeps and Ford came together to create a cultural twist for ComplexCon

David Cavazo, also known as Big Sleeps, is an iconic Los Angeles based street artist, and highly sought after tattoo artist. He was tapped as the official artist to bring his signature style of indecipherable, hand painted, hieroglyphics to life on the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick during ComplexCon ’21, held in Long Beach, CA. Big Sleeps was given a very short time frame to get it done within 2-weeks, but he over-delivered and went above and beyond.
DESIGN
rolling out

Ford’s multicultural marketing manager Dee Guerrero discuss what it takes to be a Maverick and #BuiltFordTough

Dee Guerrero, Ford’s multicultural marketing manager, brought about a cultural immersion while introducing the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick truck during Ford’s ComplexCon debut this month in Long Beach, CA. David “Big Sleeps” Cavazos, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic street artists and sought after tattooers, partnered with Ford to bring his signature style of indecipherable, hand painted, hieroglyphics to life on the Maverick. “We wanted to create it as art itself,” Guerrero said when asked how they selected Big Sleeps as their artist. “We scoured and looked for an artist that could bring this to life. We found Big Sleeps in the LA area. He’s in the national museum in LA in Getty, and we said we would love to partner to make it different, ‘but make it you’.”
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gretna, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
rolling out

Essence Atkins explains why TV One boss insisted on creating ‘Coins’ franchise

Essence Atkins is a walking, talking, acting inspiration, having starred in television shows and movies that include “Smart Guy,” “Half & Half,” “Marlon,” “Are We There Yet?” Ambitions and Haunted House, among a slew of others. She stopped by to do it digital with us recently where we discussed her most recent project, Coins Forever, which will undoubtedly carry us through the holidays.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
rolling out

Keyshia Cole’s father dies

The man who adopted singer Keyshia Cole when she was a child has reportedly passed away. The 40-year-old singer and her adopted mother confirmed the news after a fan account tweeted their condolences. “I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!! I’m praying for you and your...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

‘Nei, My Hope for You’ by Keaomee Horne

I wrote Nei, My Hope for you out of love and necessity. I am a mother to a young girl trying to maneuver her way through life. When I first started to write the book “Nei” she was in 1st or 2nd grade, she is now in 5th grade and the same applies today. I saw things happening with children her age that I wanted to tell/ show her how to handle her self in certain situations and what their young behavior really meant. I saw the same old happenings that boys and girls had gone through from when I was growing up.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rolling out

DJ Khaled launches new restaurant that will deliver food via jet skis

DJ Khaled is expanding his business portfolio and has entered the restaurant business arena. The hitmaking turntablist has launched a virtual chicken wing brand called Another Wing in partnership with ghost kitchen brand Reef. Another Wing is derived from his catch phrase “Another One” which he uses as a beat tag when he drops hit records.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Sean Kingston accused of assaulting his music video director

Sean Kingston might face some criminal charges after an alleged assault in early November. According to a report that TMZ published on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, Sean Kingston is being accused of assaulting his music video director GXDLIKE. In the report, GXDLIKE alleges that the “Beautiful Girls,” singer punched and...
KINGSTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Rapper#The United States Army#Ice Breaking Films Llc
rolling out

Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Desert Warrior’

Anthony Mackie is to star in the period epic Desert Warrior. The 43-year-old actor will lead the cast of the new movie alongside Aiysha Hart with the pair also set to be joined by Ben Kingsley, Sharlto Copley, and Ghassan Massoud. MBC Studios, the production arm of the Saudi government-controlled...
MOVIES
rolling out

McDonald’s teams up with FaZe Swagg for holiday promotion

McDonald’s has partnered with Black gamer FaZe Swagg and the FaZe Clan for a holiday promotion. A play off friendsgiving, unofficial gathering of friends with food around the time of Thanksgiving, McDonald’s and the FaZe Clan have announced Friendsgaming, which will encourage gamers to fuel up consuming McDonald’s products. Friendsgaming will kick off at 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 on FaZe Swagg’s Twitch channel with a sponsored stream that will feature FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Booya and FaZe Santana.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
rolling out

Nick Cannon shares his biggest fear as a dad

In recent months, Nick Cannon has received a lot of attention regarding being a father. This is often because he’s adding another baby mama to his roster — or hinting at it — but this time the attention comes because he’s sharing his biggest fear as a dad. Cannon joined...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

Students from Dave Chappelle’s former high school protest his appearance

The drama surrounding Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix standup special “The Closer” continues to be a thorn in the comedian’s side. The latest vent comes from children who attend his alma mater, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in the Georgetown section of in Washington, D.C. Chappelle was scheduled to make an appearance at a fundraiser on Nov. 23, 2021, but the event has now been postponed until April 22, 2022, after students threatened a walkout.
EDUCATION
rolling out

Chris Tucker reveals why he fell back from ‘Friday’ movie franchise (video)

Ice Cube struck gold in 1995 with his Hollywood hit Friday that starred comedian Chris Tucker, as the two went throughout their tumultuous day getting high off marijuana and escaping the drama of the streets. While several continuations of the franchise have been successful, with Mike Epps stepping into the co-starring role, fans for years have been asking for the return of Tucker’s cannabis-loving character Smokey.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy