NHL

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 5 days ago

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m. Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Atlanta at South Carolina,...

wtop.com

alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 2; Auburn Falls Out

The AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 14, 2021, has Alabama rising to No. 2, while Auburn has fallen out. Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia. The switch from Cincinnati at No. 2 to Alabama was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at USF 45-28, but it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit News

Big Ten announces Nov. 20 game times for MSU-Ohio State, UM-Maryland

Michigan State and Ohio State, potentially playing the Big Ten East football championship on the line, will kick off at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, the conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ABC, and be played in Columbus. Both teams are 8-1, with Ohio State still undefeated in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
The Spun

ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
FOOTBALL
ECHL.com

ECHL Today - Nov. 11

Jacksonville Icemen (2-3-2) at Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-4-0) 7 p.m. ET. Jacksonville’s Christopher Brown is on a three-game point streak (2g-2a). Greenville’s Evan Fitzpatrick is sixth with a .948 save percentage. Four of the Icemen’s seven games have been decided by one goal. Swamp Rabbits are tied for third on...
NHL
sicemdawgs.com

Georgia remains atop the AP and Coaches polls for sixth consecutive week

The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 41-17 on Saturday in Knoxville, have remained atop the AP and Coaches polls for the sixth consecutive week. Georgia again received every first-place vote in the AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Alabama (9-1) and Cincinnati (10-0) are now ranked second and third, respectively, in each poll.
GEORGIA STATE
WTOP

Oakland squares off against Toledo

Toledo (2-0) vs. Oakland (1-1) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Oakland both look to put winning streaks together . Toledo got past Detroit by eight at home on Saturday. Oakland is coming off a 56-55 win on the road against Oklahoma State on Friday.
BASKETBALL
WTOP

Stetson pays visit to Miami

Stetson (1-1) vs. Miami (2-0) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces Stetson in an early season matchup. Stetson came up short in a 77-52 game at Georgia Tech on Friday. Miami is coming off a 104-75 win at home over Lamar on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
WTOP

Detroit faces Miss. St.

Detroit (0-2) vs. Mississippi State (2-0) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit faces Mississippi State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played on Saturday. Mississippi State beat Montana by 37 points at home, while Detroit fell 81-73 at Toledo. TEAM LEADERSHIP: Mississippi State’s...
NBA
WTOP

N. Fla. hopes to end skid vs No. 2 UCLA

North Florida (0-4) vs. No. 2 UCLA (3-0) Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces No. 2 UCLA. North Florida is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. UCLA is coming off a 100-79 home win over Long Beach State in its most recent game.
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

South Carolina injured freshman Johnson out for the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman guard Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee in the top-ranked Gamecocks win over South Dakota last Friday. The school announced Johnson’s status Tuesday. Johnson was the Naismith Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-America....
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

BC faces Rhode Island

Boston College (3-0) vs. Rhode Island (2-0) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Boston College and Rhode Island both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Rhode Island earned an 83-64 win over Bryant on Friday, while Boston College won 72-64 over Fairfield on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

Kansas City goes up against Kansas Christian

Kansas Christian vs. Kansas City (1-2) Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos are set to battle the Falcons of Kansas Christian. Kansas City is coming off an 80-66 win at Missouri in its most recent game. LEADING THE CHARGE: Marvin...
KANSAS STATE
WTOP

New Mexico tops Grambling State 86-61

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House scored 18 points apiece as New Mexico easily beat Grambling State 86-61 on Monday night. Javonte Johnson and Taryn Todd added 16 points each for the Lobos. House had eight steals and seven assists, while Johnson posted 10 rebounds. Todd also had four blocks.
BASKETBALL

