CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Winter the dolphin, star of ‘Dolphin Tale,’ is critically ill

By Beth Rousseau, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubGFo_0ctcM6wN00

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter the Dolphin, star of “Dolphin Tale,” is in critical condition, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Earlier this week, WFLA reported that the 16-year-old marine mammal was fighting a gastrointestinal infection.

So just why is inflation so high, and how long will it last?

“She wasn’t quite eating as much as she typically would, so that kind of ramped things up in terms of us wanting to do more in terms of her care,” CMA President Dr. James Powell said. “She’s very special; the world adores her.”

On Wednesday evening, the aquarium said Winter was in critical condition and that her infection was getting worse. They’ve been reaching out to animal care and veterinary specialists across the country and were “exploring all possible options to save Winter’s life,” CMA said on Facebook .

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The aquarium will be closed to the public Friday “to focus that vital care for Winter and create the best possible environment for her medical team,” the statement said. The facility plans to reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Powell said earlier this week that Winter’s caretakers were going to do everything they “possibly can to make sure she gets the correct treatment.”

‘Calm before the storm’: Measles could come roaring back, CDC and WHO warn

Winter made national headlines in 2005 when she was rescued off the Florida coast and taken to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The bottlenose dolphin had become entangled in a crab trap line and lost her tail. She later received a prosthetic replacement.

Winter’s story inspired the film “Dolphin Tale,” starring Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, and Morgan Freeman.

Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying

Powell said those caring for Winter will run blood tests and continue to monitor and interact with the dolphin.

“We’re looking at it holistically from a medical standpoint but also behaviorally,” Powell said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
WWD

Chris-Tia Donaldson, Founder of TGIN, Dies at 42

Click here to read the full article. Chris-Tia Donaldson, the lawyer-turned-beauty-executive who founded hair care brand TGIN, died Nov. 13 at age 42. Donaldson’s death was revealed via the brand’s Instagram account in a video posted the next day. The cause of death was not disclosed.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series “It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our founder and CEO, Chris-Tia Donaldson, on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 13,” said Aris Singleton, Donaldson’s niece and employee, in the post. “Through...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
katzenworld.co.uk

Youths Threaten to ‘Burn’ Terrified Kitten at Hendre Lake

A dog walker stepped in to rescue the black and white male kitten after hearing ‘distressed noises’ coming from a bag. A kitten is recovering from a terrifying ordeal after a member of the public said she saw three boys threatening to ‘burn’ him at Hendre Lake in St Mellons.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Ashley Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottlenose Dolphin#Weather#Dolphin Tale#Cdc#Wfla#Cma
967 The Eagle

One Of A Kind Video Of Bear Sighting In Wisconsin

Bear sighting in Wisconsin caught with one of a kind video. I do not care if you are in the city, country, mountains, flatlands, ocean, or creek people are fascinated with wild animals. Usually, they love them or are extremely afraid. Either way, they want to know more. Especially, if there is a story about one spotted in a place where it is not normally seen. Is that not the reason the internet was invented.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
kiss951.com

North Carolina: New Stimulus Checks Arrive This Week

Is that free money I hear? Residents of North Carolina could receive a stimulus check this week. The check would arrive just in time for the holiday season. As a result of the Pandemic last year, there were a lot of stimulus checks. Fortunately, this year has also seen some stimulus bonuses. This week, $300 checks will be mailed to eligible families across the country, and one more payment will be made in December of 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
ENCINITAS, CA
104.5 The Team

See Inside the Manchester, VT Airbnb Rented by 8 Person Baldwin Crew

It's no secret that Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, and their six children have been seeking solace and comfort about an hour north of Albany in Manchester, Vermont. According to several sources, Baldwin and crew have been laying low in nearby Vermont for the past few weeks as the investigation continues into the on-set shooting of the movie "Rust". But in a small New England town like Manchester, the crew of 8 is impossible to ignore.
MANCHESTER, VT
abc27 News

abc27 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy