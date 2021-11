A call for protests went unheeded Monday as some of the organizers complained that government supporters had surrounded their homes so they couldn’t go out, while others said they were warned by Cuban police that they would be arrested if they took to the streets.Government critics had hoped to repeat a showing equaling that of four months ago when the island witnessed the largest demonstrations against the Communist administration in recent history. The organizers sought to hold protests the same day that Cuba reopened to international visitors after 20 months of restrictions due to the coronavirus, but some pandemic...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO