Public Safety

Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged with killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in...

www.independent.co.uk

CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Wisconsin State
The Independent

How off-the-bench is controversial Rittenhouse trial Judge Schroeder? As a prosecutor, I have some thoughts

The case of Kyle Rittenhouse will go to the jury this week, where 12 citizens will decide whether he intentionally shot three men, killing two of them, or if he acted in self-defense against lawless rioters whom he reasonably believed threatened his life. Most people (and it seems most of the news media) made up their minds about Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence long before the trial began. Like so many issues today, what is happening in a Wisconsin courtroom is a substitute for many conversations — or confrontations — that overwhelm us on a daily basis. But the case...
Esquire

Let's Compare the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial to That of the Men Accused of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Two trials are underway in two different courtrooms in two different parts of the country. Both of them involved people who killed other people. One defendant killed two people. Three defendants killed one person. In neither case are these basic facts in dispute. The question before the courts is whether they murdered people. On Wednesday, there were ominous portents from both courthouses.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse s murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm.Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.With legal experts saying prosecutors struggled to counter the Illinois man's claims of self-defense, the best bet for a...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Raffle drum will set final 12 Rittenhouse jurors

The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse s murder trial will use a raffle drum that sat in the courtroom throughout the two-week trial to select the names of alternate jurors who were dismissed from the pool of 18 to get to the final 12 who will decide the case.Schroeder told jurors last week that he would select as many names as necessary from the tumbler Tuesday to go from 18 down to 12. The pool had started at 20, but one juror was dismissed for health reasons and another was let go after he told a joke related to...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?

A defense lawyer angrily accused the prosecution at Kyle Rittenhouse s murder trial of lying. The lead prosecutor struck a measured tone, even as he raised the accused's rifle at one point and sighted at a courtroom wall.How the indignation and theatrics during Monday's closing arguments played with jurors won’t be clear until 12 of them return with verdicts in a case that underscores American divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing.Here's a look at how some five hours of closings went and which side may have made the stronger argument to jurors: WHO DO EXPERTS...
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
wfft.com

Judge finds guns in courthouse closet tied to notorious East Chicago homicide decades later

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge cleaning a courthouse closet said she discovered two handguns linked to a 1967 homicide that shocked northwestern Indiana. “It’s interesting how something could sit in a box for 50 years and then kind of bring a light,” Lake County Judge Marissa McDermott told The Times of Northwest Indiana. “It was so important and in the public eye at the time.”
CBS Chicago

Chicago Charade: Accused Serial Scammer Candace Clark Runs Into Phone Problems Again During Virtual Court Hearing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Accused serial scammer Candace Clark ran into yet another phone problem during a virtual court hearing on Monday. Clark’s new attorney, David Drwencke, said Clark had video issues with Zoom during the hearing again on Monday. This was the third time Clark has been unable to work her new phone during court. A judge said if Clark continues having problems, she will have to show up in person. She is due back in court Jan. 12. When CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first met Clark, she was the star of a private ceremony where she was being sworn in as...
967 The Eagle

Popular Wisconsin Bar Fish Fries Are In Jeopardy This Winter

This winter in Wisconsin, popular bar fish fries are in jeopardy. If you have spent any time in Wisconsin, well, you probably know about the fish fry. If not, here is the deal. Most little towns in Wisconsin have bar and restaurant combo places. On Friday nights, the majority host fish fries. Many people from the town will go there to eat. It is a huge deal. Without a good fish fry, they can not survive and will go out of business.
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Mayor meets locals following hospital explosion

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson was out and about speaking to locals along with Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell following the terror attack outside the women’s hospital on Sunday (14 November). Kennedy listened to the concerns of local residents and tried...
The Independent

‘What kind of person goes after a hospital?’ Liverpool reels as details of terror plot emerge

A little after 5.30pm on Sunday, Jamie Wharton looked out the back window of his terraced house in Liverpool’s Kensington area and saw a dozen armed police positioned in his back yard and the alleyway behind.“They had balaclavas, helmets, automatic weapons,” the 31-year-old says. “I was s***ing myself. They looked like they were here for a small war.”This is how the inner city area found itself on the front line of the UK’s latest battle against terror.Six hours earlier Emad Jamil Al Swealmeen had exploded a bomb outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, killing – by some stroke of fortune –...
Esquire

The Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse Continues to Be Unnervingly Weird

The prime video on Wednesday from the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two men and wounded a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin during the disturbances there that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020, is going to be Rittenhouse’s operatic breakdown under the questioning of defense attorney Mark Richards. Either that, or yet another high-decibel scolding of the prosecutors by Judge Bruce Schroeder.
The Free Press - TFP

WATCH LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse Closing Arguments

Watch the closing arguments of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Earlier today, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor at the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was 17-years-old when he carried the weapon in question, an AR-15-style rifle, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug....
