Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues

On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse s murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm.Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.With legal experts saying prosecutors struggled to counter the Illinois man's claims of self-defense, the best bet for a...
