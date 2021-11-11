CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE READING ROOM: Artists and Insiders Trace the Evolution of Rock Concerts

By Henry Carrigan
No Depression
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne spring night in 1972, six of us piled into a van and headed to the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium to see our first big rock concert. The auditorium even then was creaky and had seen better days. It still featured pro wrestling matches most weekend nights, but the biggest regular draws...

www.nodepression.com

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
Person
George Wein
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Marc Myers
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Dick Cavett
Person
Jethro Tull
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Keith Emerson
theaquarian.com

SPOTLIGHTS: Rocking Ticket Giveaways for Rocking Wellmont Theater Concerts

Metalheads, look no further as this is set to be the show of your year. Guitar hero himself Zakk Wylde and co. bring the Doom Trooping Over North America Tour right to the Wellmont Theater. Black Label Society is beloved by hard rock fans – and it’s easy to see why. Passion bleeds through everything they do, from ripping guitar duels to Wylde’s own chaos-inducing charisma. The New Jersey native is known for being a longtime collaborator for the ever-eternal Ozzy Osbourne throughout the years (since 1987!) and will even be playing on Ozzy’s entire upcoming solo album. The tour also features legendary death metal act, Obituary, along with New York based groove metal band, Prong. Rock fans do not want to miss out on the head-banging horde that is Black Label Society on November 10. Get tickets here or enter to win a pair here!
Lincoln Journal Star

On The Beat: Illuminating oral history traces the history of the 'Rock Concert'

The notion of a “Rock Concert” was far different in the 1940s than today. That’s more than obvious, the term ‘rock ‘n’ roll’ wasn’t even part of the parlance when the post-war R&B and blues shows began in Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland and Memphis. But those shows, Mark Myers demonstrates...
9NEWS

Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk announce Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Fresh off their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced a new North American tour. Kraftwerk's immersive "3-D" concert tour will mark the group's long-awaited tour launch after 2020 plans had to be cancelled. The tour will bring together music, 3-D visuals and performance art.
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
Middletown Press

Blues Beat: Head to Cafe Nine for East Rock Concert Series

Sunday, the East Rock Concert Series at Cafe Nine features Hubby Jenkins and Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards. Both are advocates of traditional interpretations and modernists, and are masters at their craft. Jenkins is a talented multi-instrumentalist who has been an integral part of the Grammy award-winning Carolina Chocolate...
weelunk.com

Grammy-Nominated Artist To Play Concert at Clientele Art Studio This Saturday

The David Mayfield Parade, a dynamic combination of music and comedy, will perform live at Clientele Art Studio this weekend. The show is set for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. Will Wallace, owner of Clientele Art Studio, said that hosting more live music events has been a priority since he opened the studio, bar, and artist market. His mission will hold true with the first music event of the season featuring The David Mayfield Parade.
No Depression

Retrospective Set Showcases Doc Watson’s Wide Range Across 101 Songs

It’s all the Doc Watson a fan could dream of, a head-busting collection of Doc’s music featuring collabs with everybody who is anybody in roots music, including James Cotton, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Flatt and Scruggs, and Bill Monroe. Merle Watson sits on a bunch on these 101 tracks from Craft Recordings, but a ton of Life’s Work: A Retrospective just focuses on Doc and his gorgeous fingerpicking, from all stages of his life and career.
No Depression

Jake Shimabukuro Curates Daring and Dazzling Collaborations on ‘Jake & Friends’

There may be no better match in contemporary music than the “Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele,” Jake Shimabukuro, and the never-waste-a-note guitarist Billy Strings, one of the “Friends” on Shimabukuro’s new album, Jake & Friends. Their song, “Smokin’ Strings,” opens with a gently unfurling suite of ukulele and guitar notes that slither and weave around each other. Halfway through the tune, just when we think it’s drawing to a close, Strings unspools a briskly propulsive lead run, galloping off as Shimabukuro strums fiercely underneath; it’s off to the races with the two musicians playing off each other in a call and response and challenging each other to match notes in a dizzying, whirling bluegrass dash.
soundandsoulonline.com

John Sebastian on Returning to the Music of the Lovin’ Spoonful, the Evolution of Recording & Rock n’ Roll Mythology

Embedded within the rock n’ roll DNA of American music, Sebastian’s tenure with the Lovin’ Spoonful provided some of the decade’s most iconic hits including “Do You Believe In Magic” and “Summer In The City” (both considered among the greatest songs of all time), and though he’s retained selections in his live set over the years, John had yet to revisit his Spoonful tunes in the studio. At the suggestion of his friend Arlen Roth, a die-hard fan of the Spoonful and its versatile guitarist Zalman Yanovsky, Sebastian began to entertain the idea of an album of instrumental versions. Roth, a bonafide guitar legend himself who’s played with Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, and John Prine, just to name a few (he was also the man tasked with teaching Ralph Macchio how to play a telecaster in the 1986 cult classic Crossroads and is currently teaching Michael Shannon how to be George Jones), had already released deep instrumental explorations of the Rolling Stones as well as the aforementioned Paul & Art. The two set out to give Lovin’ Spoonful songs the same treatment, but in the end, their enthusiasm led to something much grander.
No Depression

5-LP Set ‘Highway Butterfly’ Gathers Friends to Honor Neal Casal’s Music and Life

Paying proper tribute to a musician like Neal Casal, whose career spanned nearly 30 years and saw him work with everyone from The Cardinals to Hard Working Americans to The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, takes chutzpah and careful planning. Casal took his own life two years ago and left a heartbroken crater in the lives of each person he touched with his work and his personality; now, droves of those persons have come together on a 5-LP set to pay their respects, bid their final farewells, and impart on their listeners what it was that made Neal Neal.
Beach Beacon

In This Moment to headline Hard Rock Event Center concert

TAMPA — In This Moment and Black Veil Brides, along with DED and Raven Black, will perform Friday, Nov. 19, in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The lineup will get underway with Raven...
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Crowds at Concerts, Billy Strings Gives Back, and a Beatles Doc Preview

It’s hard to come up with the right adjective to describe the nine deaths at Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last weekend. Tragic, horrific, needless, unthinkable, frightening — each of those, and all of them together, only begin to tell the story of what happened. A concert, large or small, should be a safe place for people to come together to enjoy music. As experts continue to sort out what happened in Houston, and hopefully find ways to prevent it from happening again, I thought I’d share this piece from NPR offering safety tips from a researcher of crowd dynamics. Staying alert is key to staying safe, and it helps to know the signs of a crowd that’s turned from enthusiastic and empathetic to dangerous and even deadly.
9NEWS

Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces Red Rocks concerts

MORRISON, Colo. — Rainbow Kitten Surprise has booked two nights at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2022. The alternative band will perform at the famous music venue on Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Monday. Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS) will be joined by...
