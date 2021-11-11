Monmouth College Men’s Basketball Falls to Loras, 84-79

PORTERVILLE, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College men's basketball program fell, 78-76, on the road at Porterville College to open the 2021-22 campaign. The Bulldogs (0-1) got off to a slow start offensively and trailed 15-3 after the opening five minutes of action, but a pair of back-to-back three's from Kaleb Mack and Matt Solomon sparked an 8-0 run down the stretch. The Pirates (1-0) entered the intermission with a 39-32 advantage after a buzzer-beating putback from Noah Haaland cut the deficit to seven at the break. The second half opened with a successful and-one from Amari Stroud to bring the Bulldogs within four, but the Pirates quickly stretched back out to a double-digit lead after converting a number of AHC turnovers. Hancock overcame a 15-point deficit throughout the final five-minute stretch, but the comeback effort fell short as the AHC squad trailed by one possession when time expired.

