Monmouth, IL

Monmouth College Men’s Basketball Falls to Loras, 84-79

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONMOUTH, ILL (11/10/2021) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team led more than they trailed on Wednesday night but fell to Loras College 84-79 at Glennie Gymnasium. The loss drops the Scots to 0-2 to start the season as they embark on a five-game road trip. Monmouth led for nearly...

knopnews2.com

NPCC men fall to Colby 84-72

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC men’s basketball team opens the year with a four-game home stand and will start 1-1 following a loss to Colby CC 84-72 Wednesday night. The first half never got wider than a half dozen points, resulting in an entertaining game for the Knights faithful. This includes powerful dunks by Bosnian freshman Timur Krupalija and a block by Jevarrick Butler, the 6′3′ guard from Cleveland, Texas.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
kwhi.com

BLINN MEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO MCLENNAN ON THE ROAD IN OVERTIME

The Blinn College men’s basketball team forced overtime Wednesday night but was unable to secure a non-conference victory over McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. McLennan overcame the Buccaneers’ five-point lead in the extra period to earn a 71-68 victory. “We played a really good game,” Blinn head coach Scott...
WACO, TX
Columbia Missourian

Offense guides Columbia College men's basketball to win over Westminster

Columbia College men’s basketball’s Kemryn Jenkins hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in the first half to extend Columbia’s lead to nine points. That pumped up the Cougars on their way to an inflated scoring performance. Jenkins set the pace on offense in the first half as he hit...
COLUMBIA, MO
unoprivateers.com

Men’s Basketball falls to top-ranked Loyola in exhibition game on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans men's basketball program fell to visiting top-ranked local foe Loyola, 80-72, in an exhibition contest at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday evening. It was the first and only tune up for the Privateers in a true game-like atmosphere before their regular-season gets underway on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a trip to SEC power Ole Miss.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beloit College#Coe College#Monmouth College Men#The Monmouth College#Monmouth Moments
njcugothicknights.com

Late Comeback Not Enough as Men's Basketball Falls in Season Opener

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The New Jersey City University men's basketball team, ranked #24 in the preseason d3hoops.com poll, opened up its 2021-22 campaign on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the first round of the USJ Tip-Off Tournament. NJCU got off to a slow start against Alvernia University in the first half and, despite a late-second half comeback, was unable to get by the Golden Wolves and suffered the 70-60 defeat.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Crescent-News

Men's basketball: DC scorched by Miami-Hamilton, 89-84

A cold-shooting first half, coupled with an offensive explosion from Miami-Hamilton guard Ryan Marchal, was too much for Defiance College to overcome as the Yellow Jackets fell 89-84 to the Harriers in the second game of the Purple & Gold Tournament on Sunday afternoon. DC (1-1) dropped its first game...
DEFIANCE, OH
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University men’s basketball falls to Florida in season opener

The Elon University men's basketball team at a scrimmage in the 2021-22 pre-season. Gainesville, FL — A late first half lapse cost the Elon University men’s basketball team in its season opener, as the Phoenix fell to the University of Florida Gators, 74-61. A three-pointer from junior guard Hunter Woods...
FLORIDA STATE
monroecollegemustangs.com

Monroe Mustangs Men’s Basketball Falls in Tight Matchup against Brunswick

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, Va., November 7, 2021 – On the second and final day of the Statesmen Classic, hosted by Richard Bland College, the Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team lost a tight game to Brunswick Community College, 78-74, Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs fall to 1-1 after opening weekend, while the Dolphins improve to 1-0.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
