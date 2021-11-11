CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

Ironton man killed in crash

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Wednesday, November 10 at 9:05 p.m.

The crash happened on Dexter Road near State Route 124 in Meigs County when a vehicle diving north drove off the right side of the road and hit a culvert. According to a release by the Highway Patrol, the car then drove back onto the roadway and then drove off the left side of the road and overturned into a creek.

28-year-old Tyler Gaus, of Ironton, was killed in the crash.

Highway Patrol says the road was closed for about two hours after the crash.

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.

West Virginia reports 40 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 600 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 40 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,676 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
