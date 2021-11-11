CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trader Joe's Item Among 49 Tons of Raw Chicken Products Recalled for Bone Fragments

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 49 tons of raw chicken products are being recalled due to bone fragment contamination, the USDA said Thursday, with some of the products sold at stores like Trader Joe's and other retailers....

