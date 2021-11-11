Maine campers set another attendance record in 2021

SACO, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state park campers set another record this year.

Maine is home to 48 state parks and historic sites, and attendance and camping at the parks have soared during the coronavirus pandemic. Preliminary state figures showed Maine state camp ground attendance set a record for the second straight year, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The state’s 12 state park campgrounds experienced an 8% increase in visitors from 2019 to 2020, when campers set a record of more than 270,000. This year, the number grew to about 315,000.

The state parks were heavily used before the pandemic, and the onset of the pandemic led to even more use as residents and visitors sought more outdoor forms of recreation. This year’s attendance was especially high even though July, in the heart of camping season, was full of rain.

State officials said they expected 2022 to be another big year for the campgrounds.