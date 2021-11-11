CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Fishing Report for November 11, 2021

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxjGK_0ctcGFRZ00

Many of Maryland’s fishing opportunities are at their zenith as cool water temperatures have fish feeling the urge to build up body stores for the coming winter months. This is good news for anglers.

Forecast Summary: November 10 – November 16:

Expect sunny, cool days and nights with rain on Friday and windy conditions on Thursday and Friday. Currently, surface waters and Bay rivers are cooling faster than the bottom waters. Bay surface water temperatures have dropped to the upper 50s. Baitfish continue to move out of the rivers and search for the deeper, warmer waters with gamefish close behind. While there will be some breaking fish action, focus on the warmer, deeper bottom waters such as river mouths, channel edges, underwater points, hard bottom, and drop-offs from the Bay Bridge south to the Virginia state line.

There is suitable oxygen to the bottom in all of Maryland’s Bay waters. Upper Bay waters down to Tilghman Island are running fresher than normal.

Expect normal flows for most Maryland rivers and streams except the Potomac and Susquehanna rivers. There will be above average tidal currents on Monday and Tuesday due to the upcoming full moon on November 19.

Expect poor water clarity caused by recent rains from the Sassafras River to Tolchester. Expect poor water clarity for the North East, Bush, Back, and upper Patapsco rivers due to algal blooms. Expect good water clarity for other Maryland rivers and main Bay areas. To see the latest water clarity conditions, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps.

For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the Bay, check the Maryland DNR website for Click Before You Cast. Get regular updates on Maryland’s waters sent to your inbox with our Eyes on the Bay newsletter. Sign up online.

Upper Chesapeake Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNYdB_0ctcGFRZ00
Jesse Evans caught this beast of a blue catfish in the Middle River. Photo courtesy of Jesse Evans

Water clarity remains an issue in the northernmost part of the Bay but conditions are slowly improving. Conowingo Dam is on a midday power generation schedule and releases have moderated. There is some early morning striped bass action at the dam pool for those casting topwater lures, jerkbaits, and paddletails. The same action can be found along the edges of the Susquehanna Flats, but to a lesser degree due to water clarity issues. The mouths of the Elk and North East rivers also offer striped bass action in the morning and evening along shoreline structure.

Anglers fishing with live spot or eels or white perch around the mouth of the Susquehanna, Pooles Island, or areas south will find themselves dealing with hungry catfish. Some catfish being caught can weigh 30 pounds or more. If you wish for some catfish action, any fresh cut bait, nightcrawlers, clam snouts, or chicken livers will fit the bill for bait.

Jigging for striped bass along channel edges and where suspended fish can be found with depth finders is a popular way to fish in the fall. The Love Point rocks are a great location to either drift or anchor up, then cast soft plastic jigs across current and walk them along the bottom. Generally anglers are finding a good grade of striped bass at Love Point; the mouths of the Patapsco, Chester and Magothy rivers; and various knolls and shoals out in the Bay.

Trolling is another popular option, and umbrella rigs pulled behind heavy inline weights with Drone spoons or bucktails dressed with a curly tail as trailers are the way to go. Single Drone spoons and bucktails can also be trolled behind planers. The steep edges of the various shipping channels is the target. The Brewerton Channel, the Triple Buoys area, the mouth of the Chester River, Swan Point, and the main shipping channel edges are where most striped bass are holding.

White perch have been hard to find, but they do show up on some of the more popular knolls in the upper Bay and reefs at the mouths of the Magothy and Chester rivers. They are also beginning to school up deep near the Bay Bridge rock piles. Heavy but small jigs with a dropper fly are required in the swift currents at the rock piles. Calmer areas can be fished with bottom rigs baited with pieces of bloodworm.

Middle Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShjOt_0ctcGFRZ00
Herb Floyd holds up a nice striped bass caught while casting in the lower Choptank. Photo by Herb Floyd

The middle Bay is alive with striped bass from the Bay Bridge south to below the Choptank River. At the Bay Bridge, jigging with skirted plastic jigs is a very effective way to fish for the better grade of striped bass that are holding tight to the concrete piers. Drifting with live spot or eels, small white perch, or cut bait is also a very productive way to catch striped bass at the bridge piers, rock piles, and sewer pipe.

The Buoy 83 channel edge has been an excellent place to find striped bass for the past week. Many anglers are jigging over the suspended fish while others are trolling umbrellas and single Drone spoons or tandem-rigged bucktails, with good results. A fair percentage of the fish are undersized but a lot of larger striped bass are being caught. Most of the shipping channel edges can hold striped bass at any time so it pays to slowly motor along them, keeping careful watch on a depth finder.

The False Channel area at the mouth of the Choptank and the Sharps Island Light are also good places to find striped bass, either holding close to the bottom or up on top chasing schools of juvenile menhaden. Jigging is a light-tackle favorite and this month is one of the best times of year to enjoy it. The striped bass have filled out for the past month; they are heavy-shouldered and beautifully colored. Generally, the striped bass that are on top chasing bait tend to be under 19 inches, but larger fish can be found deeper.

Trolling is a popular way to fish and requires heavy tackle to handle the umbrella rigs and inline weights. It is also a comfortable way to fish, having a warm cabin when the water is rough or the weather is rainy and cold.

Shallow water fishing in the Miles River and the Choptank remains very good for those who like to fish close to port with light tackle. Mornings and evenings offer the best times to fish. Casting a variety of topwater lures, paddletails, jerkbaits, and crankbaits are all good choices for lures when fishing along shoreline structure.

White perch are being found holding on various oyster reefs in the lower parts of the Choptank River and also in Eastern Bay. The oyster reefs out in front of Horn Point are especially good for finding white perch schooled up. Bottom rigs baited with pieces of bloodworm are popular as are dropper fly rigs.

Lower Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbqQZ_0ctcGFRZ00
Eric Packard holds up an early morning striped bass caught while casting from a kayak. Photo by Eric Packard

Striped bass can be found spread throughout the lower Bay from the lower Potomac River to Tangier Sound. Trolling is very popular along the steep channel edge from Piney Point to St. Georges Island, along the edges of the shipping channel in the Bay, and the channel edges near the mouth of the Patuxent River. Umbrella rigs pulled behind heavy inline weights are necessary to get down deep, where the striped bass are suspended close to the bottom. Planers will work also when pulling single Drone spoons, bucktails, or swimshads.

Jigging is popular for those who enjoy light tackle. Breaking fish can be found throughout the lower Bay. The fish on top tend to be bluefish and small striped bass but larger striped bass can often be found holding deeper. A variety of soft plastic and metal jigs work well. The mouth of the Nanticoke River and Tangier Sound are also providing good jigging action. Jigging along the bottom where the current is swift at the Hoopers Island cuts is also an excellent option.

Casting a variety of lures along shoreline structure offers great fishing in the tidal rivers of the western Bay and the marsh edges of the Eastern Shore right now. Striped bass are the main target on the tidal rivers of the western shore, and a mix of speckled trout and striped bass on the eastern side of the Bay. Pearl, silver sparkle, pink, and white paddletails tend to be the best choices to cast for speckled trout, often under a popping cork.

White perch and the last of the spot can be found on oyster bottom at the mouth of the Nanticoke and in the lower Potomac and Patuxent rivers. Most anglers are fishing with bottom rigs baited with pieces of bloodworm. There are plenty of channel and blue catfish to be caught on fresh cut bait in the lower Potomac and Patuxent rivers.

Freshwater Fishing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5pT8_0ctcGFRZ00
Paul Musser Sr. caught this beautiful 22-inch rainbow trout recently while fishing on the North Branch of the Potomac River. Photo courtesy of Paul Musser Sr.

Trout anglers continue to enjoy the rewards of the trout stocking that took place in October. There are plenty of trout out there, especially in the many small ponds that were stocked at the end of October. A list of these areas can be found on the DNR website.

Trout fishing is exciting in the many different management areas that are designated for delayed harvest, fly fishing, or catch and release. The water temperatures are cool and trout are feeding aggressively. The leaves are falling and can be a bit of a nuisance at times, but the colors of the beeches, oaks, and maples are gorgeous right now.

The upper Potomac is running low and clear with water temperatures in the 40s. The smallmouth bass and walleye tend to be holding in the deeper holes in the river, submerged ledges, and current breaks. A variety of soft craws, grubs, tubes, and small crankbaits are good choices for lures. Anglers should be aware that a mandatory life jacket rule on the upper Potomac goes into effect November 15.

Fishing for largemouth bass continues to be good this week. Cooler water temperatures and declining grass in the shallower areas have the largemouth bass holding an ambush line in the transition areas from the shallows to the deeper areas. They are looking for crayfish and baitfish that are moving towards structure in deeper water. Soft plastic craw jigs, small crankbaits, grubs, jerkbaits, and spinnerbaits are all good choices for lures.

Crappie are schooled up near structure in deeper waters — marina docks, bridge piers, sunken brush, sunken wood, and fallen tree tops are all excellent places to look for crappie. Casting small minnows or small jigs under a slip bobber are good ways to fish for them.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTfaB_0ctcGFRZ00
Brian Smith caught this nice flounder while fishing offshore. Photo courtesy of Brian Smith

Surf anglers are catching the last of the kingfish that are still holding in the surf of Assateague Island. There are bluefish being caught on finger mullet rigs or cut mullet and striped bass on cut menhaden baits.

A look ahead for coastal fishing: right now there is some extraordinary striped bass fishing going on in northern New Jersey, with fish up to 40 pounds or more being caught as they work on schools of menhaden. As the menhaden move south, hopefully some of those large striped bass will move through Maryland waters.

At the inlet, tautog are being caught on sand fleas near the jetties, the fishing pier, and the Route 50 Bridge. Flounder are moving through the inlet and can be caught by casting Gulp baits worked along the bottom or traditional bottom rigs baited with squid and minnows. Striped bass are being caught near the Route 50 Bridge piers and the South Jetty on bucktails and soft plastic jigs.

The bay has been a bit stirred up lately but is clearing up for the weekend. Flounder are moving from the coastal bays and heading for the inlet, so any of the channels leading towards the inlet are the best areas to fish.

Outside the inlet there is good flounder fishing on the inshore shoal areas and farther offshore at the wreck and reef sites. Fishing for black sea bass at the wreck and reef sites remains very good this week with limit catches being common and a nice mix of triggerfish and flounder to round things out.

“Patience and Anticipation, two of the hallmarks of an angler; both are learned traits that have no better teacher than a fish that is out there somewhere, waiting for a lucky angler.” — Keith Lockwood

Comments / 0

Related
maryland.gov

Maryland’s Junior Deer Hunt Held Second Weekend of November

Opportunity for Youngsters to Learn Traditions of Deer Hunting. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources encourages experienced deer hunters to take advantage of the upcoming Junior Deer Hunting Days to introduce youth to this time-honored cultural and sporting tradition. The Junior Deer Hunt is open on private and designated public...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Court puts Maryland oyster restoration project on hold

Maryland’s oyster restoration efforts on the Lower Eastern Shore have been put on hold — at least for now — by a court order barring the state from proceeding with plans to build reefs in the Manokin River. Acting on a lawsuit filed by the elected commissioners of Somerset County, a Circuit Court judge issued […] The post Court puts Maryland oyster restoration project on hold appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Columbian

Fishing report: Good trout opportunity at Swift Reservoir

Trout fishing at Swift Reservoir continues through Nov. 30 and the smattering of trollers on the Skamania County water are experiencing good success. Three boat anglers in the past week had 26 rainbow trout kept, plus released a number of smaller, landlocked chinook and coho from the salmon reintroduction program.
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Tilghman Island, MD
City
Patapsco, MD
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Bahama wahoo fishing is underway

Pictured here are Mark Tsurkis and Nick Nafpliotis with a big wahoo caught earlier this week in Bimini. Last weekend was the first wahoo tournament and the bite was really slow. Twenty-one boats fished and the numbers were really low. If you have any plans involving wahoo fishing, you really...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The long goodbye to the Maryland darter

The Maryland darter, one of the rarest fish in the world, has been missing in action for 33 years. Now, it is headed to the extinction list. The impending move comes after one last intensive “fish hunt” by Maryland wildlife officials and private groups this summer and fall. The hunt focused on several tributaries of […] The post The long goodbye to the Maryland darter appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive test Range Schedule for Nov. 15-19, 2021

Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.
POTOMAC, MD
stjohnsource.com

Queen Conch Season Reopens to Fishing on November 1

The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources Informs the public that the annual queen conch season commenced on Nov. 1 for both the St. Croix and St. Thomas/St. John districts. Harvesting of queen conch is allowed from November 1, 2021, and will remain open until midnight, May 31, 2022,...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finding Fish#Bass Fishing#Fish Finders#Fish Stocking#Maryland Fishing Report#Forecast Summary#Dnr
onthewater.com

Why Striper Fishing Can Be Great in November

November is a fantastic, and overlooked, time to target stripers on bait close to shore. I pause at the crest of a large, bulbous dune to absorb the scene that lies in front of me. My breath comes in small puffs of vapor that hang like fog around my face, clouding my vision. It is cold tonight. The sand glistens like a million minuscule diamonds under a heavy dew and full moon. While the air is almost entirely still, the rolling surf breaks the silence with rhythmic pulsations of churning water. It is a weak surf, but the sound carries far in the crisp air. The stars are so bright and clear that they feel close … as if I could reach up and hold them in my hand. In a fleeting moment of childlike imagination, I must restrain myself from trying.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Early November Mangrove Snapper and Gag Grouper Fishing

Early November Mangrove Snapper and Gag Grouper Fishing. As winter approaches even in Florida the weather is not always picture perfect resulting in fishing trip cancellations. But our time will come!. The good news is before and after front fishing can be fantastic. Check out this typical 'after-front' November, 2017...
HOBBIES
East Hampton Star

On the Water: Winds Abate, Fishing Great

After a few weeks of incessant gusty winds, the weather gods who rule from the clouds high above finally provided anglers with a much-welcomed reprieve for several extended days of very fishable conditions, a rare occurrence by November marine weather standards. It was a huge sigh of relief, and a...
HOBBIES
talbotspy.org

Maryland Boychoir to Perform at Emmanuel Church November 20

Maryland Boychoir to Perform at Emmanuel Church, Chestertown MD, 101 North Cross St. on Sat Nov 20 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. The Maryland State Boychoir (MSB), Maryland’s “Official Goodwill Ambassadors,” is comprised of approximately 130 choristers, ages 7 to 20, who represent a wide range of ethnic, socioeconomic, and religious backgrounds. They come from nine Maryland counties, Baltimore City, and the D.C. suburbs.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Massive infrastructure bill cleared by House includes nearly $8 billion for Maryland

WASHINGTON — An unprecedented infrastructure bill that won final passage by the House late Friday includes nearly $8 billion for highway, public transportation, ports, and broadband projects throughout Maryland. The $1.2 trillion measure, now awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature, cleared the House on a bipartisan 228-206 vote. The bill passed...
MARYLAND STATE
Sourcing Journal

Savannah Port Stashes Container Overflow in ‘Popup’ Yards

The Georgia Port Authority will allot $8 million to convert facilities into five container yards across Georgia and North Carolina. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
POLITICS
thecoastlandtimes.com

Hook, Line & Science: Does oyster farming benefit other aquatic animals?

A new study reveals that certain types of oyster farming support comparable or greater rates of predatory feeding than natural oyster reefs. Cooler weather brings the wild harvest of oysters — and an appetite for oyster roasts and stew. Beginning in mid-October, oysters can be harvested from the wild with tongs, rakes, or by hand, in intertidal areas and shallow water along coastal North Carolina. They are also caught by dredges in parts of the Pamlico Sound.
AGRICULTURE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Ophelia

Ophelia is an 8-year-old, 21-pound, cuddler extraordinaire.She does well with her foster brother and sister, but we suspect Ophelia would love to be her human’s one and only. She adores human attention and affection! Like most beagles, Ophelia is a curious girl that enjoys her time outdoors sniffing, exploring, and strolling with her humans. She would enjoy […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Ophelia appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PETS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT ‘Incentrip’ Mobile App Encourages Maryland Commuters To Earn Rewards By Using Transit, Ridesharing, Biking And Walking

HANOVER, MD – The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commuter Choice Maryland is launching a program aimed at helping Maryland commuters save time and money, while also earning cash rewards when they take transit, rideshare or use other alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles in their rush hour commute.  Through incenTrip, a trip planning and logging app available […] The post MDOT ‘Incentrip’ Mobile App Encourages Maryland Commuters To Earn Rewards By Using Transit, Ridesharing, Biking And Walking appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TRAFFIC
Grist

What a tiny island in Chesapeake Bay teaches us about the costs of sea level rise

Whenever David Schulte came home from studying Tangier Island in recent years, he couldn’t stop talking about what he was seeing. The spit of land in the Chesapeake Bay was washing away faster than any of the baseline predictions. Rising seas, spurred by climate change, had kicked erosion into overdrive, and the town, where people have lived for at least 200 years, was sinking under the waves.
SCIENCE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy