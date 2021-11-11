Garcetti Set To Return To LA On Sunday After Positive COVID Test

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is isolating in Glasgow, Scotland, after testing positive for COVID-19, is scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Sunday, his office said.

Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, received a positive result from a COVID-19 PCR test on Nov. 3 while he was in Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. He developed mild symptoms the following day, and his office said Wednesday that he's getting better each day.

In accordance with the UN's guidelines for the conference, Garcetti conducted self-administered nasal swab tests frequently throughout the trip, which began on Nov. 1, and tested negative, including receiving negative results twice on Nov. 3. On Nov. 2, the mayor and his staff took PCR tests to get back into the United States, and Garcetti's positive test result was received on Nov. 3.

The city charter assigns the City Council president, currently Nury Martinez, to serve as acting mayor when the mayor is out of California.