S&P 500 Down, Dollar Up – Technical Analysis

By Paul Robinson
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 remains poised to correct some more. Will be watching for either a horizontal pattern to develop or whether the old high at 4545 wants to get tested. That would be interesting as we have seen in recent history old...

www.dailyfx.com

DailyFx

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Strength Underpinned by Rate Hike Expectations

This tightening of monetary policy has pushed the Canadian dollar ever higher against a range of currencies, including the US dollar, another currency that has had interest rate hike expectations bought forward. The daily USD/CAD chart shows the one-point sell-off over the last couple of days pushing the pair down to 1.2530 and back towards a cluster of old lows that should provide short-term support around 1.2375-1.2385.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes US Retail Sales for Direction

Gold, XAU/USD, US Retail Sales, Treasury Yields – Talking Points. Gold prices look higher after big gain on inflation worries. US retail sales may provide the key for XAU’s direction. XAU/USD eyes psychological 1900 level as prices gain. Gold’s recent upside appears to be stalling out after prices cleared a...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Attempts to Recover

The British pound has once again defied the strength of the US dollar. This is again related to expectations of imminent tightening of the Bank of England's policy, despite the setback it suffered from its last announcement. Upcoming data this week will be important for those expectations. The strength of the dollar pushed the GBP/USD to retreat to the 1.3352 support level at the end of last week's trading, and attempts to recover moved the pair towards the 1.3450 resistance level before settling around the 1.3425 level as of this writing. The Bank of England is hinting at the December meeting as an opportunity to move its policy toward tightening to counter hyperinflation, which explains the recent steadfastness of the pound. Some analysts have noted technical indications that this corrective movement may extend further over the coming days. The testimony of policy makers in England (BoE) in Parliament as well as employment figures, inflation and retail sales are important to investor sentiment.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Trying to Extend Breakouts

Gold extended but still has room to run before resistance is met. Silver triggered inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, 200-day in the way. Gold is at its highest levels in four months after breaking out above a key confluence of resistance via a trend-line from August 2020 and several peaks created during the summer. The forceful breakout last week could have the mid-year highs in focus.
MARKETS
DailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Weakness Generates Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

The number of traders net-long is 5.76% lower than yesterday and 10.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.23% higher than yesterday and 11.43% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 43.05% of traders were net-long NZD/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as the exchange rate trades to a fresh weekly low (0.6998).
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Oversold Levels

The EUR/USD continued its biggest decline since late September last week, breaking through a major support level while reaching another near 1.1425 under pressure, but extending the decline further to the support level 1.1356, the lowest in 16 months. The pair then settled around the 1.1380 level as of this writing. The sharp drop came despite many analysts warning of continued downside risks for the EUR. The rapid developments in European infections with the Coronavirus provided the bears with a new impetus, in addition to the economical contrasts between the Eurozone and the United States of America.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

On the first trading day of the week, the appreciation of the U.S. dollar continued and, after the successful violation of the support zone at 1.1435, the bears have managed to maintain their control over the market, thus leading the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1365. The most probable scenario for today’s trading session is for the currency pair to make a corrective move towards the resistance at 1.1435, and for trading to remain in the range between 1.1365 and 1.1435. However, if the bears continue to pressure the market and manage to overcome the support level at 1.1365, this would strengthen the negative expectations for a move towards the next support at 1.1300. Today, an increase in market activity can be expected around the announcement of the retail sales data (13:30 GMT) and the industrial production data for the United States (14:15 GMT).
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Potential, Inflation in Focus

Yen continues to hurt after poor GDP print. U.S./China tensions subside after Presidential meeting. BOJ commitment to growth and inflation target may hurt JPY. Potential breakout pending on bull flag pattern. Mixed IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). JAPANESE YENFUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP. The Japanese Yen has been depreciating against the U.S. dollar this...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerates in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

It’s been a rough November for the Euro, and there’s no reason to think that the situation will improve anytime soon. Rising COVID-19 infection rates and energy supply concerns – Germany announced today it was halting approval of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline – are clouding the near-term economic outlook, leading to murmurs of stagflation in the Eurozone.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Upside Maintained Amid Retail Sales Beat

US Retail Sales Beat Adds to Slew of Encouraging US Data. Another firm set of retail sales figures with a beat across the board. Meanwhile, revisions to the prior month’s report were slightly mixed, however, US retail sales nonetheless remain robust. Most notably, the retail sales control group figure rose 1.6% vs expectations for a 0.9% increase, which is important as this is used in several GDP trackers. Therefore, we could begin to see US GDP forecasts slightly upgraded. Once again, this will add to the case for Fed hawks to perhaps urge the committee to speed up QE tapering or if not speed up tapering, possibly to provide a hawkish pivot sooner rather than later.
RETAIL
DailyFx

Market Sentiment Strong, Stocks Higher, Yet USD Firmer Too | Webinar

Traders remain very confident about the financial markets, with many of the major stock market indexes at record highs and no signs yet of a change in trend. Oddly the US Dollar, which is seen as a safe haven, is stronger too, and the price of gold is even stronger, suggesting the simple “risk on/risk off” equation does not currently apply.
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar: Macro Charts and Techs

In today’s video, I discussed a number of charts of major macro markets and their outlook. I started with the biggest risk barometer, the S&P 500. Stocks could use a period of consolidation to build a base for what would then likely be a more sustainable leg higher versus if it just keeps floating higher. A pullback to the prior high could unfold, which could be a nice test of trend support at 4545. Overall, the outlook remains neutral to bullish. European indices remain quite strong while the Nikkei is a laggard that may want to be avoided for now from the long-side, and could even be a go-to target for would-be shorts should global markets start to weaken.
MARKETS
DailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD, NZD/JPY

New Zealand Dollar, NZD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD, NZD/JPY – Talking Points. EUR/NZD potentially eyeing fresh yearly low on break of bear flag. NZD/CAD falls below trendline support, pair set to test key pivot zone. NZD/JPY bull flag forming, price backtracking after robust melt higher. EUR/NZD Technical Analysis. Kiwi strength saw EUR/NZD...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

King Dollar has continued to rally to fresh yearly highs. EUR/USD has rolled over and this has contributed to that continued breakout in the USD. AUD/USD could be conducive for continued USD-strength, as could USD/JPY and even GBP/USD. Fading a freight train could be a difficult premise. For those looking to avoid the USD, check out the Yen.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Breakout Hits a Wall- XAU/USD Levels

The rally takes price into confluent resistance at the January trendline / 100% extension of the August advance at 1876- may see some kickback here. Initial support at 1825 backed by the 52-week moving average at 1804- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 61.8% Fibonacciretracement of the August advance at 1754. A topside breach / close above this slope keeps the focus on critical resistance at the yearly high-close / June swing high / 61.8% retracement of the 2020 decline at 1903/23- look for a larger reaction / pivot there IF reached.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility.
