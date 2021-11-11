S&P 500 Down, Dollar Up – Technical Analysis

The British pound has once again defied the strength of the US dollar. This is again related to expectations of imminent tightening of the Bank of England's policy, despite the setback it suffered from its last announcement. Upcoming data this week will be important for those expectations. The strength of the dollar pushed the GBP/USD to retreat to the 1.3352 support level at the end of last week's trading, and attempts to recover moved the pair towards the 1.3450 resistance level before settling around the 1.3425 level as of this writing. The Bank of England is hinting at the December meeting as an opportunity to move its policy toward tightening to counter hyperinflation, which explains the recent steadfastness of the pound. Some analysts have noted technical indications that this corrective movement may extend further over the coming days. The testimony of policy makers in England (BoE) in Parliament as well as employment figures, inflation and retail sales are important to investor sentiment.

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO