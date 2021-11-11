CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland newsman posthumously ousted from media hall of fame over ‘viciously racist’ coverage

By Jonathan M. Pitts, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

A newsman who helped shape public opinion on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for decades during the mid-20th century has been stripped of one of the region’s top professional honors after a review of his work found writings that were “viciously racist” and even promoted lynching.

The Maryland-D.C.-Delaware Press Association inducted Edward J. Clarke, the longtime owner and editor of the Worcester Democrat newspaper, into its Hall of Fame in 1954 after a decadeslong career.

The organization’s board of directors voted last week to terminate that honor after Gabriel Pietrorazio, a University of Maryland journalism student, brought to light editorials written by Clarke that likened the Black suspects in a 1940 homicide to “a rabid dog,” “a disease-spreading germ” and “garbage.”

Clarke scorned the idea of waiting for the legal system to act, issuing a call instead for “a good stout rope, a noose at one end, good stout arms at the other, a neck and a limb of a tree” as the best way to deal with the “fiends who violated the home” of a white couple in Pocomoke City.

Presented with Pietrorazio’s reporting on Clarke, the press association’s executive committee urged the ouster of the late newspaper owner from the hall. Its board of directors voted unanimously in support of the ban, which took effect Monday.

“The MDDC Press Association board condemns in the strongest terms the ideas expressed in Clarke’s writing and in his newspaper coverage, which also was racist,” according to a statement the organization released Wednesday.

“Clarke and his repugnant views are banished from any place of stature or honor within our association,” added Rebecca Snyder, the association’s executive director.

Clarke’s name has been removed from the organization’s Hall of Fame website, which lists other recipients, including longtime Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee; photographer A. Aubrey Bodine of The Baltimore Sun; sports editor Sam Lacy of the Baltimore Afro-American; Baltimore Sun editor Mary Corey; and John Henry Murphy Sr., the founding publisher of the Baltimore Afro-American.

Snyder said the honorees are overwhelmingly white and male, a legacy the association hopes to broaden even as it works to promote inclusivity in newsrooms in the region. The group of 72 honorees includes seven women and four African Americans.

The work of Pietrorazio, a 23-year-old master’s degree student, is part of “ Printing Hate ,” a collaborative research project at the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, College Park. Journalism students from seven colleges and universities across the country are reviewing racist media coverage of the past as part of the project.

The focus is on the years between the end of Reconstruction and the mid-20th century, a time when more than 5,000 people lost their lives in terror lynchings, most of them Black men and boys at the hands of white mobs, researchers say. Such research centers as the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, have shown in recent years that white-owned press outlets routinely played a role in encouraging the practice, either by displaying indifference toward its horrors or using the kind of biased and incendiary language that could foment violence.

By the time Pietrorazio came upon the writings of Clarke — a man who was once a professor of English at Washington College in Chestertown, but about whom little other public information survives — he was already aware of the nastiness of the language often used in such coverage, particularly in newspapers in the American Deep South. He and 57 fellow student journalists came to realize early on that such coverage was tragically “endemic” to newspaper coverage at the time.

What really hit home, though, Pietrorazio said, was when he ventured into the archives of the Salisbury University Libraries , where he found most of the available material on Clarke, and realized the racist newsman’s portrait was displayed on a wall in Knight Hall, the building at the University of Maryland that houses both the journalism school and the press association’s hall of fame.

“Here we were, sending students to scour the country to explore where predominantly white newsrooms had encouraged acts of lynching when, in fact, we have had someone like that on our very wall for seven decades,” he said. “That hit really close to home.”

Pietrorazio said he made extensive efforts to locate relatives of Clarke, but that the few records available yielded no results. He said a search of Ancestry.com suggested he had no children. His 1953 obituary in The Sun said he was “survived by no close relatives.”

Clarke’s picture has been removed from the hall of fame display at Knight Hall.

Snyder called it disheartening to realize not only that someone was “asleep at the switch” back in the 1950s when the association’s members honored Clarke, but that some who made the decision probably knew at least something about his racist views. But in the early days of the hall (it was founded in 1947), organization officials left no records of the criteria they used or what they were thinking.

There’s enough on the record, though, Snyder said, to see that “this wasn’t a situation where he had a very bad day or a bad couple of weeks. This was systematic. It’s disturbing to realize that an organization that actively works to make the world a better place — that now holds no such ideals and adamantly disavows those pieces — thought differently at one time.”

The “Printing Hate” project, which began last year, has drawn on the research efforts of students from the University of Maryland, the University of Arkansas, and five historically Black institutions: Morgan State University in Baltimore, Howard University in Washington, Hampton University in Virginia, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Their effort has produced 30 investigative stories on racist news coverage across the United States. They’re being posted twice a week through mid-December on the Capital News Service’s Howard Center website , on the National Association of Black Journalists’ news site, and on Word in Black , a collaboration of prominent African American news publishers. Ten appear on the sites so far.

The article on Clarke’s career is expected to run early next month.

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

New Baltimore County redistricting map doesn’t create second majority-Black district; it unites Towson in single district

A new Baltimore County redistricting plan introduced Monday fails to create a second majority-Black district despite calls to do so by civil rights groups and residents at a public hearing. The map, obtained Tuesday by The Baltimore Sun, unites Towson into a single-member district after residents of the county seat railed against a previous version of the draft map that split the district. But ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: I watched David Gordon go to prison at 17. Now, at 51, he’ll be freed because of criminal justice reform. | COMMENTARY

A trip back in time, through the archives of the long-gone Baltimore Evening Sun, jarred loose vivid memories of David Gordon’s sentencing in 1987, and they came in a cascade — the baby-faced boy weeping at the trial table and wiping his eyes with a tissue; his stammering to deny that he had killed the homeless man; his mother telling him, “David, pull yourself together,” then hunching up and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Rep. Andy Harris, an anesthesiologist, says complaint was filed against him for prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19

Andy Harris, a Maryland congressman and anesthesiologist, says a complaint has been filed against him with a physicians board for prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is used to treat parasites in humans but is not authorized for treating COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration, which says the medication can be dangerous in large doses. Often citing its use overseas, ...
ABERDEEN, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy