Waldorf man gets 70 years for murder at Beer 4 U Bar

By Charles County States Attorney's Office
 5 days ago
UPDATE November 11, 2021: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 38, of Waldorf, to 70 years in prison for the Second-Degree Murder of Miaquita Gray, Attempted Second-Degree Murder of Emmanuel Perkins, Second-Degree Assault of Steven Mason, Jr., Second-Degree Assault of Anthony Thomas, and related charges.

On July 27, 2021, a Charles County jury convicted Wilkins of the above-mentioned charges.

On February 4, 2017, officers responded to the Beer 4 U Bar located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered several victims suffering from various injuries, including Emmanuel Perkins, who sustained head injuries from an earlier assault, and Miaquita Gray, who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Gray was later pronounced deceased as a result of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a few moments prior to the shooting, Perkins was physically assaulted and robbed by three male suspects in the bathroom of Beer 4 U. After the assault, Perkins and his girlfriend, Gray, exited the bar and stood in the parking lot of the establishment. The suspects also exited the establishment prior to Gray and Perkins leaving the bar. Perkins recognized the three male suspects and pointed them out. One of the suspects brandished a gun and began firing at Perkins and Gray, fatally striking Gray. Two other victims were struck but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

A further investigation revealed Wilkins as the shooter and identified co-defendant Charles Leon Thompson, Jr. as an accomplice to the shooting and the armed robbery in the bathroom.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge, “There are people left behind in the community who have to deal with the aftermath and the impact of this incident. – Based on the actions that [Wilkins] did that night, he is not deserving of mercy from the Court. This crime is horrific.”

Sentence

Count 1

  • Second-Degree Murder of Miaquita Gray
  • 30 years in prison

Count 2

  • Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence
  • 20 years in prison
  • Consecutive to count 1

Count 20

  • Second-Degree Assault of Steven Mason
  • 10 years in prison
  • Consecutive to counts 1 and 2

Count 24

  • Second-Degree Assault of Anthony Thomas
  • 10 years in prison
  • Consecutive to counts 1, 2, and 20

County 27

  • Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction
  • 15 years in prison
  • Concurrent to counts 1, 2, 20, and 24

LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, a Charles County jury convicted Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 37, of Waldorf, of Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and related charges.

On December 4, 2017, Thompson entered a guilty plea to Armed Robbery and Use of a Handgun During the Commission of a Crime of Violence and was sentenced to 40 years in prison by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. on June 29, 2018.

A sentencing date has been set for Wilkins on October 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. He faces up to 138 years in prison.

Guilty

  • Second-Degree Murder of Miaquita Gray
  • Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence
  • Attempted Second-Degree Murder ofEmmanuel Perkins
  • Use of a Firearm During the Commission of aa Crime of Violence
  • 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment
  • 2 counts of Second-Degree Assault
  • Wear, Carry, and Transport of Handgun Upon Their Person
  • Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

