CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

22 Hearty Gifts for the Steak Lover on Your Holiday Shopping List

By Jeremy Repanich and Alyson Sheppard
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDg26_0ctcD5oB00

Steak is such a great gift, especially for the person who has everything. If you bought someone a watch or a tie last year, they still have those things. If you gave them beef? They’ve eaten it and they’re ready for more.

So we’ve gathered some of the top beef purveyors in the country—and New Zealand too—to explore the world of dry-aging , grass-fed beef, wagyu and more. We didn’t stop there though. We also believe the ultimate meat deserves the right tools to bring out its best qualities. We’ve been tasting and testing the very best to discover the best gifts for steak lovers, including cuts from producers, pans, blades, cookbooks and even finishing salts that any self-respecting meat-eater needs.

The editors of Robb Report scour the globe (and the Internet) for the best of the best and only endorse products we love—and think you’ll love, too. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

Meat N’ Bone Dry-Aged Ribeye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtmXM_0ctcD5oB00

For the longest time, the hardest part of the steakhouse experience to replicate at home was to experience that deep, umami-packed, beefy flavor of dry-aged steak. An artisanal butcher in your city may have some selections, but they usually wouldn’t age for that long. And aging at home? That’s not so easy or safe without the right equipment. But online purveyors have filled the void with amazing selections. One of the best comes from the company Meat N’ Bone. Its thick cowboy ribeye is aged for more than 45 days, giving it an amazing depth of flavor like you’d get at your favorite steakhouse. And though the company takes pride in advertising the level of funk in this meat, it doesn’t suffer from having a muddled or off flavor like some aged beef has, showing they took some care in the aging process.


Buy Now: $84

Kilne Steak Knife Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpvCo_0ctcD5oB00

These five-inch serrated steak knives make easy work of any meat you’re eating. Crafted by the direct-to-consumer brand Kilne, this set give you high-quality blades at a great value. The stainless-steel, hand-forged knife has a full tang, meaning that in your hand it’s sturdy and balanced, with the ergonomic handle making it especially comfortable to wield. What’s even handier is that the knives come with their own blocks, which are magnetic and easy to tuck out of the way while still protecting the blades.


Buy Now: $165

Napoleon Prestige Pro 825

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqxAz_0ctcD5oB00

Sure, your grill can cook. But can it put on a light show? While not the most impressive feature of Napoleon’s Prestige Pro 825, its light-up control knobs are certainly the most fun: Outfitted with LED Spectrum lights, they can glow in practically any color and cycle through the rainbow on their own. As a bonus safety feature, they will switch to red if you accidentally leave the gas on. The Prestige Pro 825 can run on propane or natural gas, includes scorching-hot infrared burners on the bottom and rear, and a side burner, totaling 1,430 square inches of cooking space. That’s enough space to cook 51 burgers at the same time. An integrated wood chips smoker tray is camouflaged as a control knob, and slides out so you can fill it with chips and add just a hint of smoky flavor to your meal, without having to fill your yard with smog.


Buy Now: $4,199

Crowd Cow Ultimate Japanese Wagyu Surf & Turf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOfsB_0ctcD5oB00

This company was originally founded on the idea of crowdsourcing beef, where a group of buyers on the internet could join together to procure a premium head of cattle and a great price, then call dibs on the part they wanted until it was gone. Crowd Cow has branched out a little more than that these days, become one of the top importers of A5 in America, selling a wide variety of cuts and different breeds from around Japan. The company’s A5 Wagyu NY Strip is one of the most decadent, deeply marbled, delicious pieces of meat you’ll ever eat. A true treat for steak lovers. And this holiday season they’re pairing it with Alaskan king crab legs for the ultimate surf and turf.


Buy Now: $286

Yeti V Stainless Steel Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gELZx_0ctcD5oB00

It’s strange to say that a cooler could be a flex, but this handsome stainless steel one from Yeti sure feels like one. With the Yeti V you’ll impress your friends with the old-school design and stainless-steel exterior, but you still get all the rugged construction and superior engineering that would put your dad’s cooler to shame. Yeti’s vacuum insulation in its products from coffee cups to coolers makes them perform impeccably, giving you a handsome and effective companion to your next backyard barbecue or beachside cookout.


Buy Now: $800

Vermont Wagyu Ribeye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tedsh_0ctcD5oB00

Most American-raised Wagyu beef is a cross-breed of Japanese cattle and Black Angus. At a farm in Vermont, Sheila Patinkin rears and raises purebred Japanese not far from where she grew up. The difference between American and Japanese beef isn’t merely semantics. The Japanese cattle is genetically different from its Stateside counterpart because it creates fat on the inside of the muscle tissue, making the fan more evenly distributed through the meat and not just in a fat cap. Vermont is selling A5-levels of fattiness, but its steaks are still remarkably rich and tender nonetheless with subtle, buttery notes to the fat in the meat.


Buy Now: $69+

Steak Locker Smart Dry Aging Refrigerator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPsBx_0ctcD5oB00

With dry aging steak, the problem people run into is that they don’t realize the home fridge doesn’t really work, for a couple reasons. You want your dry-aging fridge to have a more consistent temperature and air flow than your home fridge offers. Also, you don’t want anything else in the fridge, because over time the steak will start absorbing the flavors of the other food inside the old icebox with it. So when the steak actually has time to undergo the enzymatic reaction that makes dry-aged steak so delicious, it will start to have a muddled, stale flavor because of what it has absorbed in the ol’ icebox. However, this Steak Locker solves those problems with a dedicated dry-aging chamber that keeps the temperature and humidity at a constant level, for safe and effective aging.


Buy Now: $1,699

ThermoWorks Thermapen One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5ktr_0ctcD5oB00

Don’t leave that steak to guess work. If you’re going to plop down a few hundred bucks on some amazing, thick-cut tomahawks, you want to get that cook just right. When you’re really seasoned, your fingers can do a lot of work to help you test for doneness, but this digital instant-read thermometer is even better. I use it when I’m reverse-searing a thick steak and letting it come up to temp in the oven before getting a hard sear on the outside. The Thermapen lets me pull the steak right on time so I get the perfect doneness with every steak.


Buy Now: $105

Holy Grail Upper Prime Porterhouse

One of America’s premier Japanese A5 Wagyu purveyors is also an excellent place to buy Angus beef and American Wagyu too. Holy Grail’s Upper Prime program curates only the best of the best Prime beef—only around 1,000 head of cattle per year meet the criteria—offering steaks with the outstanding fat marbling that provides optimal flavor and tenderness. This steakhouse-quality beef comes in a variety of cuts, but for those who like both NY strips and filet mignons, they don’t have to choose: Get the porterhouse, a 24 oz. beast of a steak for two.


Buy Now: $69

Fire Magic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfwK4_0ctcD5oB00

A watched pot never boils, and a grill hood that keeps getting opened never cooks. Fire Magic has solved the problem of the impatient grill master with its Magic View Window, a heat-resistant pane of ceramic glass built right into the hood. The transparent opening gives you an inside look at everything going on in there, so you don’t have to lose valuable heat opening and closing the lid. The window is even designed to allow natural air flow to pass under it, pushing smoke, grease and vision-blocking build-up away from your peephole. The only drawback? You have nothing to blame for under- or over-cooked meats again.


Buy Now: $8,352

Steelport Chef’s Knife

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Udpi_0ctcD5oB00

The balance, feel, aesthetics and sharpness would make you think this blade cost twice as much as it actually does. Steelport Knife Co. was founded by Portland, Ore.-based Eytan Zias, a chef turned knife sharpener and purveyor who started forging blades last decade. In 2020, he decided to create his own line of knives, and this past March the company released its first batch of blades, with the eight-inch as the star of the show. Out of the box, it may feel a little heavier than those accustomed to Japanese chef’s knives, but it’s so balanced and precise, once you start using it, that weight becomes a nonissue. It’s even an asset when cutting through harder vegetables, giving you a little more power in your cutting. It’s an outstanding knife.


Buy Now: $400

Cote Butcher’s Feast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd6Du_0ctcD5oB00

One of America’s best steakhouses didn’t just do takeout during the pandemic, they also linked up with Goldbelly to ship their signature Butcher’s Feast around the country. While you can dine in again at Cote NYC or the new Cote Miami, there’s still a great reason to ship the Butcher’s Feast around the country as a gift. The kit comes with a selection of David Shim’s pickles and addictive ssamjang sauce along with an assortment of cuts of beef that include a 45-day-aged prime ribeye from the restaurant’s own aging room.


Buy Now: $259

Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWCk8_0ctcD5oB00

Down in Charleston, S.C., pitmaster Rodney Scott is making whole-hog barbecue that’s so good, he won a James Beard Award as the South’s best chef in 2018. In his debut cookbook he’s partnered with acclaimed writer Lolis Eric Elie to share his secrets for better low-and-slow as well as must-have sides—like cornbread with honey butter and macaroni and cheese—and also shares recipes for backyard grilling, all while weaving in personal stories and the histories of Southern foodways.


Buy Now: $24

Rastelli’s Private Stock Prime Rib Roast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZkGu_0ctcD5oB00

For more than 40 years, Ray Rastelli, Jr. has been in the business of meat. In 1976 he built a butcher shop in New Jersey that he and his brother expanded to multiple locations. Now you can order their steak online in the form of subscription boxes or one-off sets. All their beef is antibiotic, steroid- and hormone-free. Feed the whole crew with this stunning, wet-aged, five-lb. prime rib roast.


Buy Now: $199

Shun Classic 4-Piece Steak Knife Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pt9Cq_0ctcD5oB00

Chefs like James Beard Award winner Alon Shaya are big fans of Shun elegant and effective kitchen knives. The Japanese company has brought that same level of quality to its steak knives. This four-piece set boasts 34-layer Damascus steel forged blades. Old school Japanese craft meets a sleek, modern design.


Buy Now: $476
$320

First Light Grass-Fed Wagyu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3DMt_0ctcD5oB00

For Americans to get their hands on the outstanding beef from New Zealand’s First Light, they had to belong to the company’s exclusive steak club. Thankfully, the company has recently rolled out a retail operation, selling its grass-fed Wagyu in multiple states and online at Thrive Market. What makes First Light special is how the ranch has crossbred Japanese Wagyu to create the deep beefy flavor of grass-fed steak, with the beautiful marbling of grain-finished beef. Thrive sells three collections of First Light, with the most premium of the sets featuring filets, ribeyes, New York strips and top sirloin.


Buy Now: $210

Pat Lafrieda Dry-Aged Tomahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kF0aY_0ctcD5oB00

When it comes to steak, we generally have a policy that Angie Mar is right. The chef behind New York’s Beatrice Inn and author of the book Butcher+Beast uses Pat LaFrieda steak in her restaurant and will accept no substitutions. Right now the beloved butcher is offering a pair featuring a 2-inch-thick, dry-aged USDA Prime black angus tomahawks.


Buy Now: $218

Hestan Outdoor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2cQF_0ctcD5oB00

Hestan has flipped the traditional grill on its head: Its Outdoor grills have a ceramic, infrared top burner under the hood. With heat sources below and above, you can sear, broil and finish your meats like a professional kitchen does under a salamander. The hood has spring-assisted hinges that keep it in place, whatever angle you open it at, and motion-activated “stadium lights” illuminate the cooking area for late-night or early-morning grilling sessions. And all of the grills—built in, freestanding or carts—are available in 12 colors, bringing a splash of brightness to the typical stainless-steel finish.


Buy Now: $10,936

DeBragga Australian Wagyu Tenderloin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWQ7h_0ctcD5oB00

No, this isn’t a still from the 1990 Kevin Bacon sci-fi classic Tremors. This is 3.5 lbs. of Australian wagyu beef tenderloin from the premium meat purveyor DeBragga. Slice it into your own desired thickness of filet mignon, wrap it in pastry for a winning Beef Wellington or perhaps even roast it whole, it’ll be hard to go wrong with tenderloin that’s this richly marbled. But to up the umami factor even more, DeBragga is adding truffle butter and glace de viande veal stock to the meat too.


Buy Now: $475

Smithey No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrukp_0ctcD5oB00

Unless you’ve migrated to sunnier climes, your grill will likely begin its winter hibernation soon. That doesn’t mean the steak should stop. And, actually, even when grilling season is upon us, cooking in cast iron is the best way to go to ensure a hard sear and delicious crust on your steak. Since 2015, Smithey Ironware in Charleston, SC has been crafting beautiful, polished cast iron pans. This 12-inch skillet features durability, even heating across the surface and a vintage flair.


Buy Now: $200

Francis Mallmann Argentinian Asado Feast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOsbN_0ctcD5oB00

Ever since Francis Mallmann appeared on the first season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table his life has changed. That episode resonated with people as it showed the Argentine chef throwing off the strictures of European gastronomy to focus on cooking with fire. Though your dad would be absolutely thrilled if you managed to get Mallmann to show up to cook, that’s probably not likely. However, you can now get everything he would serve you if he did make the trip. The Asado feast includes flank steaks, short ribs, ribeyes, sides, sauces like chimichurri and more.


Buy Now: $449

Jacobsen Salt Co. Pure Flake Sea Salt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DGg6_0ctcD5oB00

You’ve tempered your steak, seared it perfectly to medium-rare, let it rest just the right amount of time, sliced it on the bias and now you’re ready to serve, right? No. You’ve taken so much care to this point, you might as well end strong with the right finishing salt. Jacobsen’s hand-harvest flakes from Netarts Bay, Oregon will provide a clean, crunchy touch that will heighten the flavors of meat without overwhelming it with salt.


Buy Now: $15

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

From Candles to Cookware, 23 Stylish Housewarming Gifts Holiday Hosts Will Love

Like shopping for a dedicated lover of fashion, housewarming gifts can be a bit tricky. Why? Because not only does your chosen gift say a lot about your host, but it also says a lot about you. The best housewarming gifts exhibit your knowledge about their recipients—and if they’re not carefully chose, they might show off a lack of consideration. You never want to shoot so far from the mark that your gift might not ever get put to use. But housewarming gifts also reflect on your thoughtfulness as a guest—ultimately, they’re a way you can help a friend or holiday...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

12 Stellar Wines to Bring to Your Roaring ’20s Holiday Party

Whether it’s the 1920s or the 2020s, as party season commences, a timeless question remains: What bottle of wine should you bring your host? Plenty of practical considerations arise while mulling your pick. How much should you drop? Pitfalls lurk at both extremes—too little and you’re a cheapskate or not doing as well as everyone thinks; too much and you risk showboating. Try to target the range the host typically drinks and serves. And if you don’t know, scan their Instagram posts or chat them up about recent bottles you both enjoyed to glean some intel. Then there’s the moment...
NFL
Robb Report

From Top-Shelf Tequila to Rare Rye: 13 Ultra-Premium Spirits Worth Splurging on This Season

This holiday season, there are plenty of spirits to consider gifting, including many new bottles that fall into the ultra-premium category. From tequila to single malt scotch to rye to French whisky, there is something for every person’s individual taste. Some of these come in upscale collector’s item bottles that can be displayed when empty, while others are literally the last drops of liquid distilled decades ago. Here are 15 new limited-edition and high-end bottles of booze to look out for this year. The editors of Robb Report scour the globe (and the Internet) for the best of the best and...
DRINKS
Mashed

Almost 23% Of People Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Steak

If you're splurging on steak, you obviously want a deliciously juicy, buttery cut of meat. After all, no one wants to feel like they've paid a high price for a meal that wasn't up to standards. While there are many different steakhouses to choose from across the United States, they are far from equal quality. That's why Mashed asked readers which steakhouse they feel has the worst steak.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Mallmann
Hot 104.7

Burger King Is Buying Big Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion

What happens when you combine a big burger with a sumptuous sub sandwich? We are about to find out, kind of. Burger King Is buying a Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion. On Monday Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, announced Monday it bought Firehouse Subs for $1 billion. There...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
The Free Press - TFP

Recipes: Delightful Dishes To Dazzle Holiday Guests

(Family Features) Entertaining guests during the holidays isn’t just about a main course that calls all to the table. What often makes a festive gathering more fruitful is a spread of delicious appetizers, delightful drinks and divine desserts that keep loved ones coming back to the kitchen for more. For...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Flank Steak#Best Gifts#Steaks#Beef Stock#Food Drink#Meat N Bone
Only In Southern California

The Exotic Soda Pop Stop In Southern California Sells Soda And Beer From All Over The World

Tucked away in a Highland Park neighborhood is a beloved little shop that’s carved out quite a legacy. Galco’s Soda Pop Stop is a unique type of store that specializes solely in exotic soda and beer from all over the world! Locally owned and operated for more than a century, it’s not often you come […] The post The Exotic Soda Pop Stop In Southern California Sells Soda And Beer From All Over The World appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Living Food Legend Alice Waters Opens Her First LA Restaurant

Tomorrow, Los Angeles marks the arrival of Alice Waters, a food luminary and international culinary icon known for her genre-defining Bay Area restaurant Chez Panisse and her tireless work promoting sustainability, regenerative agriculture, and modern American — and specifically Californian — foodways. Her new restaurant Lulu opens inside the Hammer Museum on Thursday, November 11.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Copycat Bob Evans Chicken and Noodles Is Crock Pot Comfort Food to Get You Through Winter

With November here, are you starting to feel the stress of the holiday season yet? I realize it’s not technically that time yet, but the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving can be filled with planning and prepping, and then once it’s over, the days between Turkey Day and Christmas are crunch time! With so much to do over the next several weeks, we all need simple meals that basically make themselves, comfort foods that welcome us home after a long day and suppers that can feed a crowd since those holiday guests will be checking in soon. Copycat Bob Evans Chicken and Noodles is all of those, and so much more!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thezoereport.com

This Los Angeles Boutique Is A Great Place To Shop For The Antique Lover On Your List

Just like everything else this year, the winter holiday season is definitely sneaking up on us all, making rushed last-minute shopping inevitable. However, instead of going the online route, those in the Los Angeles area should know there is a true treasure trove of boutiques and independently owned shops at your disposal. From the hipster hills of Los Feliz to the minimalist suburbs of Thousand Oaks and all the neighborhoods in between, there’s a local store to support and grab a unique find for everyone on your gifting list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy