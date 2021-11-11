ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan + Shay Deliver Soaring ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed’ From High Above CMA Awards Crowd

By Tricia Despres
 7 days ago
Dan + Shay delivered a soaring rendition of their hit single "I Should Probably Go to Bed" during the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). Standing on a red plus-sign smack dab in the middle of Bridgestone Arena, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney...

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

