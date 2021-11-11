Dan + Shay Deliver Soaring ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed’ From High Above CMA Awards Crowd

Thomas Rhett treated fans to his chart-topping "Country Again," the title track of his fifth studio album, onstage at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). The simple, yet heartfelt performance kept the focus on Rhett's delivery, reiterating his personal connection with the lyrics. "Country Again" dropped in the spring of 2021. Like many of Rhett's songs, its subject matter is autobiographical, revolving around the singer's conflict between the challenges of a demanding career and his desire to be at home and live a life centered around family.

