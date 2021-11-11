Dan + Shay Deliver Soaring ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed’ From High Above CMA Awards Crowd

The CMA Awards are back at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena tonight with a star-studded show hosted by Luke Bryan and packed with some big name performances. Artists confirmed to perform tonight include Bryan, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, who’ll perform their new number one song “If I Didn’t Love You,” Luke Combs, who’ll perform his new song “Doin’ This,” Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, who’ll sing “I Was On A Boat That Day,” Chris Stapleton, who’ll perform “Cold,” and Chris Young and Kane Brown, who’ll perform their collab “Famous Friends.” Other performers include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and Jennifer Hudson who’ll make her first appearance on the CMAs.
