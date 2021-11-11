CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Edison Partnership to Develop the Nation’s Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Site in Metropolitan New York Area

WATCHUNG, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Edison, the leading developer and provider of utility-scale mobile energy storage solutions, is partnering with sustainability champion Hugo Neu Realty Management of New Jersey — and other stakeholders — to deploy the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in the United States. This signature project — to be...

townofcarrboro.org

Celebrating Carrboro’s New Electric Vehicle DC Fast-Charging Station

CARRBORO, N.C. -- We’re celebrating Carrboro's first new electric vehicle (EV) DC fast-charging station! It’s located at Carrboro Plaza, 104 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC 27510. Watch our video from the November 12, 2021 ribbon cutting event at https://youtu.be/rfMzI-38Bdk. Our continued support of electric vehicles is part of the Brighter...
CARRBORO, NC
cooldavis.org

Keep on Charging! Electric Vehicles #1 Action for National Drive Electric Week 2021

The number one action needed to tackle the State of California’s greenhouse gas emissions is the electrification of transportation. Hands down, fossil fuel vehicles are the greatest source of emissions – and that number continues to grow. This is why electric vehicle (EV) adoption is one of several approaches to...
businessjournaldaily.com

New York Developer Buys Wick Park Area Apartments for $1.9M

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A property management company from New York has purchased apartments in the Wick Park area for $1.93 million. Youngstown Rentals LLC, which has a Bayville, N.Y. address, purchased the properties at 205 and 215 Park Ave., as well as 847, 849 and 853 Ohio Ave., according to the Mahoning County Auditor website. The sale closed Nov. 10.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Nevada Appeal

NV Energy’s electric vehicle charging stations plan gets hearing

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was corrected to reflect the hearing is Nov. 10 and the consumer session is Nov. 16. Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission has set a Nov. 10 hearing on NV Energy’s plan to accelerate the installation of electric vehicle charging stations statewide. That 9 a.m. hearing will be...
NEVADA STATE
enquirerjournal.com

Marshville unveils first electric vehicle charging station

MARSHVILLE — The Town of Marshville, in partnership with the Centralina Clean Fuels Coalition (CCFC), unveiled a new electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station to the public on Monday (Nov. 15). “This is an exciting time for Marshville, which is on the cusp of growth and development with the recent completion...
MARSHVILLE, NC
Mesa electric vehicle company enters partnership to develop commercial work trucks

Atlis Motor Vehicles, the Mesa-based startup focused on bringing electric work trucks to market — is teaming up with a company that builds automotive chassis to develop commercial work trucks. Atlis signed a strategic collaboration agreement with EAVX to integrate EAVX bodies and accessories with Atlis’ electric vehicle platform. The...
New electric vehicle showroom highlights tech-driven retail development at Atlantic Station

Electric vehicle company Derek Automotive Technologies Inc. has opened its first showroom in Atlantic Station, showcasing how technology is driving retail development at the Midtown project. Derek Automotive’s 3,000-square-foot showroom at 232 19th St. NW allows people to view, customize and purchase electric vehicles. The showroom is the latest example...
Supporters of offshore wind fear New Hampshire is blowing a big opportunity

Drought. Flooding. Extreme rain. Warmer winters. Less snowpack. The impacts of climate change have already touched the northeastern corner of the United States, just as they are being felt in different ways across the country and planet. With world leaders having departed COP26, a massive international conference in Glasgow that set goals for tackling this […] The post Supporters of offshore wind fear New Hampshire is blowing a big opportunity appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Halifax EMC awarded funding for new electric vehicle charging station at Lake Gaston

A new electric vehicle (EV) charging station has come to Lake Gaston, thanks to Halifax EMC. The station is located at Lake Gaston Pit Stop. Halifax EMC, an electric cooperative serving 10,000 members in Halifax, Warren, Nash and Martin Counties, as well as Mecklenburg, VA, applied for and was awarded funding from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality through the Volkswagen Settlement Fund to fund the charger.
Louisiana Clerks Remote Access Authority (LCRAA) Signs State-wide eFiling and Case Management Deal with i3 Verticals

BATON ROUGE, La. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Louisiana Clerks Remote Access Authority (LCRAA) is pleased to announce a signed contract with i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals”), a software and electronic payments company based in Nashville, Tennessee that specializes in supplying software and services to state, local and county governments.
