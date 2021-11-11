CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Trust My Instincts': Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Assists This Season

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

We all know that Trent Alexander-Arnold is an assist machine.

He's bagged a half century in a Red shirt since making his debut against Tottenham in 2016.

But in recent years, the right-back has continued to evolve his game to new levels to be impactful on Reds' offensive patterns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5uQp_0ctc64Z600
IMAGO / Focus Images

It's not just a simple run and cross anymore - the 23-year-old is developing into a highly skilled full-back in an inverted and overlapping sense.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Alexander-Arnold details how he has evolved his game into more dimensions,

'It's about knowing where defenders are and where your teammates are, almost knowing where they're going to be. It's just putting it into dangerous areas, because in the form that they're in it's just about letting them go and do the rest.

'I've learned to trust my vision a lot more, with what I see before I hit it. A video came out about the way I looked into the box a couple of times before I crossed it into Diogo [vs Atletico], and it's just about those split-seconds.

'I'm trusting that I'm making the right decision, and then just executing that into action.'

Trent has already set up seven goals this season - how many will he add?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Why Trent Alexander-Arnold is a weapon England cannot afford to waste

If anyone needs convincing that Trent Alexander-Arnold should be England's first-choice right-back, his performance against Atletico Madrid is a good place to start. I am not one of those who needs reminding of how good Trent is, but he still produces moments like his cross for Liverpool's first goal in their win on Wednesday that just make you go 'wow'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'We Should Be Winning It' Trent Alexander-Arnold Believes Liverpool Should Be Beating David Moyes' West Ham After Disappointing Loss

Liverpool and Engalnd right-back shows his disappointment after the 3-2 defeat to West Ham and admits it shouldn't have been that way. Following Liverpool's unbeaten run coming to an end at the London Stadium, the Liverpool born defender spoke of the expectations Liverpool go into games. Alexander-Arnold was also not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instincts#Reds#Tottenham#The Daily Mirror#Liverpool Coverage Follow
Yardbarker

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Compliments Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold And Sadio Mane After Victory Against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand had nothing but kind words to say about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane after Liverpool's 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Speaking after the dramatic match, the Premier League and Champions League winning centre-back likened Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold stars with two assists as Reds cruise

Liverpool secured their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a commanding win over an ill-disciplined Atletico Madrid side at Anfield.The Reds took an early lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s whipped cross found Diogo Jota at the back post for a simple header past Jan Oblak, before Sadio Mane doubled the hosts’ lead when he converted Alexander-Arnold’s low ball across the face of goal.The Spanish champions were reduced to 10 men before half-time when Felipe was shown a straight red card for a cynical foul on Mane, although the fact the Atletico man appeared to ignore referee...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kostas Tsimikas matches Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creative drive to outflank Atletico Madrid

The post-match dissection of Liverpool’s victory against Atletico Madrid understandably orbited around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s galaxy of gifts.The whip from what Jurgen Klopp undersold as his “pretty impressive right foot” bent the match to the home side’s blueprint at Anfield; the assists for Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane making four straight wins in the Champions League, comfortably catapulting them into the knockout stage as group winners.Alexander-Arnold’s creative work was glorious but there was another player who could have – should have – seen his stellar deliveries leave Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak in greater despair.Kostas Tsimikas made his European bow for Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals 'flexibility' was key to beating Atletico Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold said Liverpool learnt lessons from their previous encounter with Atletico Madrid in order to beat them 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The England right-back grabbed two first-half assists in an impressive display at Anfield, with the victory far more routine than the 3-2 win they picked up at the Wanda Metropolitano last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Stars In JD Sports Christmas Ad Alongside Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, Maya Jama, Aitch, KSI And More

Trent Alexander-Arnold is part of a star-studded cast for the new JD Sports Christmas advert which includes Jadon Sancho, Maya Jama, Aitch, KSI and other appearances from well known celebrities. Christmas is here and so are the new Christmas adverts. JD Sports are releasing their new advert this weekend and...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tuchel compares Chelsea job to driving: ‘Super-dangerous ... but I trust my skills’

Thomas Tuchel’s hoping to build a long-term legacy at Chelsea Football Club, but is well aware of the harsh reality of the job, where the only security is winning. That has certainly resulted in a fair few managers coming through the door over the years, and a solid number of them leaving not long after, but certainly at this point, there should be no illusions about it being any other way. They know what they sign up for, and Tuchel, who’s always viewed this situation from day one with clear eyes even when talking about in public, isn’t sugarcoating it either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

'Should Be Winning Multiple Trophies' Liverpool And JD Sports Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Jurgen Klopp's Men Can Win Many Trophies This Season

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has stated that Liverpool have the team to be pushing on all fronts and are able to win multiple trophies this season. Liverpool's start to the season so far has been sensational. Despite throwing away a 2-0 last week against Brighton, the reds have am opportunity tomorrow to go 1 point behind top of the league Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brazil great Cafu still fan of Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Brazil great Cafu is adamant Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold remains among the best in the world. Asked about his favourite right-backs by Marca, he said: "I really like Achraf (Hakimi), from PSG, and (Dani) Carvajal. Dani seems very good to me. Further quizzed on why he likes Carvajal, Cafu added:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
273
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy