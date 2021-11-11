'I Trust My Instincts': Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Assists This Season

We all know that Trent Alexander-Arnold is an assist machine.

He's bagged a half century in a Red shirt since making his debut against Tottenham in 2016.

But in recent years, the right-back has continued to evolve his game to new levels to be impactful on Reds' offensive patterns.

IMAGO / Focus Images

It's not just a simple run and cross anymore - the 23-year-old is developing into a highly skilled full-back in an inverted and overlapping sense.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Alexander-Arnold details how he has evolved his game into more dimensions,

'It's about knowing where defenders are and where your teammates are, almost knowing where they're going to be. It's just putting it into dangerous areas, because in the form that they're in it's just about letting them go and do the rest.

'I've learned to trust my vision a lot more, with what I see before I hit it. A video came out about the way I looked into the box a couple of times before I crossed it into Diogo [vs Atletico], and it's just about those split-seconds.

'I'm trusting that I'm making the right decision, and then just executing that into action.'

Trent has already set up seven goals this season - how many will he add?

