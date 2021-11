Everybody knows about spam in email, or over text messages, but unwanted content in Google Workspace is one of those things that you're not really aware of until it happens to you. With Google Drive's open sharing and collaboration system, spammers have used it to wreak havoc and send unwanted files and folders to strangers — which you definitely shouldn't open. Earlier this year, Google rolled out the ability to block people in Drive in response to this growing issue. Now Google's extending a similar sort of block to mentions and comments in Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO