BRR: BasketbalPALOOZA - Ross, Nate, Dave Richman, Keith Brake, Tajavis Miller, Sam Hastreiter

Coach Richman went on Bison 1660's Coaches Show to discuss the win over Concordia, and to look ahead to traveling this weekend. “Last night was what it was. It’s great to put the actual uniforms on and get in front of actual fans, it was great. To have an early non-conference game, against a non-division 1 opponent, and still have the fans show out the way they did, it’s terrific. From my standpoint, I was very pleased by the way we came out the gates. Sam was working through some things towards the end of the first half, with all things considered, we decided to hold him out. As much as it sucked not having Sam out there, I told the guys in a media timeout that, ‘regardless, there’s still going to be a result of this game’. We’re never going to be in perfect scenarios and that’s exactly what happened.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO