BRR: BasketbalPALOOZA - Ross, Nate, Dave Richman, Keith Brake, Tajavis Miller, Sam Hastreiter

By BisonReport Staff
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss and Nate get INTO it. The boys chat about National Signing Day,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood: Guard Andre Curbelo has 'learning points' from Marquette struggles

Illinois basketball suffered its first loss of the season Monday night, by a mere one point, against Marquette. The Fighting Illini lost the lead on a turnover with 18 seconds left and then point guard Andre Curbelo turned the ball over down by one point with just three seconds left. After the game, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood explained what he wants Curbelo to learn from that experience.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ten Things Coach Richman said on the Coaches Show

Coach Richman went on Bison 1660's Coaches Show to discuss the win over Concordia, and to look ahead to traveling this weekend. “Last night was what it was. It’s great to put the actual uniforms on and get in front of actual fans, it was great. To have an early non-conference game, against a non-division 1 opponent, and still have the fans show out the way they did, it’s terrific. From my standpoint, I was very pleased by the way we came out the gates. Sam was working through some things towards the end of the first half, with all things considered, we decided to hold him out. As much as it sucked not having Sam out there, I told the guys in a media timeout that, ‘regardless, there’s still going to be a result of this game’. We’re never going to be in perfect scenarios and that’s exactly what happened.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU coaching search: CFB insider 'would not be surprised' if prominent HC leaves current program

Tom Luginbill has evidently heard rumblings that a prominent Big 12 coach could be in the mix for the open LSU coaching job. Luginbill, the ESPN college football analyst, shared on “The Next Round Live” that Oklahoma has had several unusual events in recent days, and he wonders if Lincoln Riley is coming to the SEC to coach another team besides the Sooners.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Coach Eddie George had to say about Mississippi State

Former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans great Eddie George made waves when he accepted the head coaching position at Tennessee State. The Tigers are an improved football team in year one and enter this weekend's game against Mississippi State with a 5-5 record. TSU has had some injuries to contend with as of late and are currently on a two-game losing streak.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Comments / 0

