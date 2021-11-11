More ways to help St. John’s Radiothon

The Wednesday Whirl students helped lead the service at St John’s Lutheran Church. Because the service fell on Halloween this year, the students were asked to where their costumes and sing for the congregation. The congregation was invited to join the students in costumes as well. Pastor Carina shared why the costumes were included in the service, “Because it’s the day before All Saints, we remember those who have died, and we also laugh in the face of death because of what Jesus did on the cross. Death is not the end! Death does not have the last word. It’s also Reformation, which is a day where we remember the heart of the good news of Jesus. We are saved by grace, not works. During the children’s sermon, the children were asked about their costumes and how they were the same underneath. The popular responses were that they were still themselves; we still love each other even though we look different in costumes, and that Jesus loves us always (and loves our imagination).

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO