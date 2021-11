Windows 11/10 comes with a Transparency effects feature to make the taskbar and Start menu translucent. But there is no built-in feature available in Windows 11/10 that makes the opened windows (like a folder, browser, application, etc.) or a selected window completely transparent. Therefore, we have covered some free tools in this article to help you make windows transparent in Windows 11/10. Some of the freeware on this list are portable and some are available as installer files.

