CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Building bridges to better diversity

By Rani Johnson
Computer Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a leader, you have a responsibility to create bridges. And, as a leader, building that bridge is my responsibility – because it should not be the responsibility of outsiders to build bridges to your organisation. As organisations look to increase diversity, their leadership teams have to do more...

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Honor Society Foundation, Building Lives for A Better Future

“Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.”. When individuals want to study and do not have the means to pursue their dreams, there are people that look out for them. One such individual is Mike Moradian, who helped found the Honor Society Foundation as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the United States to support students who cannot afford education by offering them scholarships and educational programming. Honor Society Foundation focuses on high-achievers that are unable to pay their college and university fees and helps them accomplish their goals. It is not easy helping others if you do not have a kind heart and multifaceted personality. Philanthropy and compassion go hand in hand when helping individuals attain their vision. When individuals decide to pursue education, they tend to have a career in mind, whether a doctor, engineer, writer, or artist. When the Honor Society Foundation offers scholarships, they look at intellect and the confidence with which students present themselves.
CHARITIES
Dark Reading

Building Bridges to a More Secure Hybrid Workplace

Amidst the chaos of early 2020, another pandemic was silently making its way across the globe. Always ready to adapt their tools and tactics, cybercriminals reacted with speed to the rapidly evolving world around them to exploit new gaps in corporate cybersecurity. Global organizations have been dealing with the fallout ever since. But malicious hackers are not the only threat. New user expectations around seamless remote working are leading many to try and bypass critical security policies. As a result, cybersecurity teams feel like they're fighting a losing battle.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridges
tamuc.edu

TAMUC Employees Build Bridges to Student Success

Nearly a quarter of Texas A&M University-Commerce employees are Bridge Builders, a term referring to current faculty and staff who give financial gifts to the university. The Philanthropy and Engagement team at A&M-Commerce is hoping to boost that percentage over the next three years. The name “Bridge Builder” was inspired...
COMMERCE, TX
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Computer Weekly

Flexible working hours the key for increased productivity

Over the last year, we have changed our perception of a “workplace” drastically. The idea of flexible working or a hybrid workplace was almost unimaginable before Covid-19, but now it appears to be the only way forward. As such, digital workplace leaders must determine new guidelines for how employees can effectively work in a hybrid world.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African
Sacramento Observer

Build Back Better Framework Is A Downpayment On The American Dream

OPINION (TriceEdneyWire.com) – “We need to build America from the bottom up and the middle out, not from top down with the trickle-down economics that’s always failed us. I can’t think of a single time when the middle class has done well but the wealthy haven’t done very well. I can think of many times, including now, when the wealthy and the super-wealthy do very well, and the middle class don’t do well.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Bridges to biotechnology and bioentrepreneurship: improving diversity in the biotechnology sector

A summer pipeline program provides under-represented students from around the United States with exposure and first-hand training to advance their careers in the biotechnology industry. Biotechnology-a rich sector of products, intellectual property and R&D services-is a cornerstone to serving the world's health-related needs for all demographics; but in the United...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
carehomeprofessional.com

QCS to launch ‘Building a Better Workforce Together’ Survey

Quality Compliance Systems (QCS), a leading provider of content, guidance and standards for the social care sector, announces the launch of its ‘Better Workforce Together’ Survey. Resilient, resourceful and resolute are adjectives that best describe the UK’s army of care professionals. But these are challenging times for them and their...
HEALTH
Computer Weekly

Data literacy: more than training

This is a guest blogpost by Adrian Seow, head of product marketing, Yellowfin. In the era of self-service analytics, data literacy is an increasing priority, but helping people understand their data better requires more than just training. In many enterprise circles, helping more business users become fully data literate is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
mediavillage.com

Building the Next Generation of Diverse Leaders, the OMD Way

"When people ask me if I went to film school, I tell them, 'No, I went to films.'" These are the words of the famous American film director, screenwriter and actor Quentin Tarantino. He learned the art of filmmaking by living it, by leveraging his transferable skills working in a video store and applying them to script-writing -- everything from understanding people's favorite genre to asking them why they enjoyed a particular scene in a movie.
JOBS
Forbes

Sharp Drop In International College Students In 2020-21, But The Numbers Are Rebounding This Fall

The total number of international students studying at American colleges dropped 15% during academic year 2020-21, a decline associated with the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. New international student enrollments fell even more dramatically - decreasing 46% in fall 2020. The numbers are contained in the new Open Doors report from the Institute of International Education (IIE) and the U.S. Department of State.
COLLEGES
Computer Weekly

How the tech sector can lead the green revolution

This year, more than ever, everyone has seen the climate crisis take hold – from fires, floods and extreme weather. The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change only further confirmed our fears. Their global and unequivocal consensus exemplifies the severe consequences we face if the narrow window to avert a rise in temperature of more than 1.5°C is not grasped immediately.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

New Jersey To Invest $400 Million To Improve States Colleges, Universities

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will invest $400 million in improvements at its colleges and universities. Gov. Phil Murphy says the new investment will make the state’s colleges more competitive without raising tuition. “Not only is this hopefully going to make our already world-class institutions of higher education even better and sharper. It will also take the burden off of students and their families, but it’s also the smart thing to do,” Murphy said. He made the announcement at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, one of the campuses that stand to benefit. The hope is for high-achieving students to stop leaving the state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Computer Weekly

Zero trust: Now is the time

Several key trends are driving innovation and change in the cyber security market as software, hardware and service providers seek to respond to the changing cyber security needs of businesses operating in a highly competitive global market. Organisations are increasingly understanding the importance of adopting an approach to security that...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

How we use core technologies to give our SMEs superpowers

This is a guest blogpost by Chris Richards, Regional President UK&I, Unit4. It was pleasing to see the Chancellor reference the importance of encouraging SMEs to embrace key back office technologies such as ERP and CRM, as it is rare such a senior minister would reference what are (let’s face it) far less “trendy” technologies compared to artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things or Quantum Computing. However, I would argue (and not just because I work in the sector), that helping our SMEs to adopt such core technologies is going to be vitally important if we are to fulfil the vision of ‘Global Britain’ and lofty aims such as making the UK a “Science Super Power.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy