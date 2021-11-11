Building bridges to better diversity

“Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.”. When individuals want to study and do not have the means to pursue their dreams, there are people that look out for them. One such individual is Mike Moradian, who helped found the Honor Society Foundation as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the United States to support students who cannot afford education by offering them scholarships and educational programming. Honor Society Foundation focuses on high-achievers that are unable to pay their college and university fees and helps them accomplish their goals. It is not easy helping others if you do not have a kind heart and multifaceted personality. Philanthropy and compassion go hand in hand when helping individuals attain their vision. When individuals decide to pursue education, they tend to have a career in mind, whether a doctor, engineer, writer, or artist. When the Honor Society Foundation offers scholarships, they look at intellect and the confidence with which students present themselves.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO