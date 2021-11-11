CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Irish Center hosts benefit concert to support a local veteran’s mental health

By Kathy Quinn, Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtwXu_0ctc1hbR00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Veterans Day, the Kansas City Irish Center is hosting a benefit concert to support a local veteran.

The concert is part of the Pints on the Patio event series that typically helps raise funds for the KC Irish Center, but this time they want give back.

The Pints with a Purpose benefit concert will help raise money to support James Carter, a 12-year Marine Corps veteran, who suffers from severe depression and anxiety.

Carter is the founder of You Found Music, a platform to help promote and support independent artists.

David Luther, Sam Wells, Alisa Jefferson, Nicki White, and Timbers Band will perform at Drexel Hall Thursday night and tickets can be purchased online for $20 .

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Carter to help with paying for treatment.

Guests are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

Be the first to know about FOX4’s best stories before they air with our Insider newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Center, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Veterans Day#Benefit Concert#The Kc Irish Center#Marine Corps#You Found Music#Timbers Band#Drexel Hall#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

907
Followers
379
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy